ATN expands largest channel lineup in Western Canada

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of cricket is proud to announce the expansion of its channel offerings on ROGERS (formerly Shaw) in Western Canada. Customers in Western Canada now will have access to an even broader range of premium South Asian content, further strengthening ATN's commitment to delivering culturally rich and diverse south Asian programming.

The newly launched channels include a mix of general entertainment, movies, music, news, and spiritual programming in multiple South Asian languages such as Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi, and Bengali. With this expansion, ATN now has increased the channel count from 12 to 54, reinforcing ATN's position as the largest South Asian broadcaster in North America and enhances accessibility to premium multicultural content for viewers across the country.

"I am personally very grateful to the late great Mr. Ted Rogers who encouraged me to launch the first ever South Asian Canadian television series on ROGERS cable in Toronto. At that time ROGERS studio on Adelaide St. in Toronto had no colour cameras. To me he is an exceptional role model and an extraordinary visionary. Our strong association with ROGERS continued when they acquired CFMT channel 47, where we had developed the South Asian Programming. CFMT is now flourishing as Omni. Our congratulations to ROGERS for the bold and successful acquisition of Shaw Cable. We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with ROGERS and bring even more of ATN's award-winning and exclusive content, to a huge South Asian community in Western Canada" said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President & CEO of ATN. "This expansion reflects our ongoing mission to serve multicultural audiences with high-quality programming that reflects their languages, cultures, and values" he added.

ATN's current 12 channels include ATN Star Plus, ATN Life, ATN Cricket Plus, CBN, ATN Punjabi, ATN PM One, ATN Food Food, ATN Sony, ATN SAB TV, ATN Colors, ATN News (Republic TV) and among the newly added channels in various categories are as follows:

Hindi Language– ABP News, ATN &TV, ATN Aastha, ATN B4U Music, ATN B4U Plus, ATN Rishtey, ATN DD Bharati, ATN DD India, ATN DD News, ATN MAX2, ATN Movies (Star Gold), ATN SET MAX, ATN SONY PAL, ATN SONY YAY, ATN Sports, ATN Zoom & MTV India

Punjabi Language– ATN Punjabi, ATN Punjabi Plus, ATN ABP Saanjha, ATN Alpha Punjabi, ATN Punjabi News, ATN Punjabi 5 & ATN Zee Punjabi

English & Hindi Language– ATN News 18, ATN Times Now & NDTV Good Times

Urdu Language– ATN ARY Digital, ARY Musik, ARY QTV, ATN ARY News & ATN Urdu

Bengali Language– ATN Bangla, ATN Colors Bangla, ATN Sony Aath & Channel I Bangla

Tamil Language– ATN Jaya TV, ATN Vijay TV, ATN Tamil Plus & ATN Vijay Super

Gujarati Language– ATN Gujarati

Marathi Language– ATN Colors Marathi

Telugu Language– SVBC

Customers will be able to subscribe to these channels individually or as part of ATN's multicultural packages. This strategic packaging is expected to significantly boost ATN's subscription-based revenue, as it allows for greater market penetration and higher per-household value through bundled offerings.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest legacy service along with 7 other general interest Hindi channels, 3 sports channels, 7 news channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the production of multicultural television programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Disney/Reliance-Star, Viacom/ India Cast, CNN News 18, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV (Good Times), Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more.. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN was the first to bring the ICC World Cup of Cricket live across Canada in 1987 and since have exclusively broadcast a large number of Test Matches, One Day Internationals, limited over T-20 games including the Premier of IPL & various T-10 leagues. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, ATN has its own state of the art production and digital broadcast facilities which have also been used by various production companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

