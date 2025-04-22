ATN launches 3 ZEE channels exclusively in Canada

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of cricket, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the exclusive Canadian rights from ZEE to launch its 3 popular channels namely, Zee Punjabi , Alpha Punjabi and "&TV".

This expansion brings a diverse range of high-quality entertainment, news, and lifestyle programming to Canadian audiences, catering to the growing South Asian diaspora. With this launch, Canadian viewers will be able to enjoy a variety of Zee's most popular channels through Asian Television Network, which includes:

ATN Zee Punjabi: a premier Punjabi-language entertainment channel, dedicated to celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Punjab through high-quality programming, including drama series, blockbuster movies, reality shows, and lifestyle content. Launched to cater to the Punjabi-speaking audience worldwide, Zee Punjabi offers a diverse mix of entertainment that reflects the vibrant traditions, values, and contemporary aspirations of Punjab.

ATN Alpha Punjabi: is committed to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Punjab while catering to the evolving entertainment preferences of the global Punjabi community. The channel showcases a diverse range of programming, including Punjabi cinema, music, cultural shows, and spiritual content, making it a one-stop destination for Punjabi entertainment. The channel also features Gurbani LIVE every morning & evening from one of the most prominent Sikh Gurdwaras in Delhi, India: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.

ATN &TV: In India and around the world "&TV" is a popular general entertainment channel from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEE). Launched in 2015, "&TV" offers a diverse mix of content, including high-quality fiction, non-fiction, and reality programming. The channel caters to a wide audience, blending traditional Indian storytelling with contemporary themes. Some of the most popular shows on the channel being Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai (a lighthearted sitcom) Ek Mahanayak – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (a biographical series) & Santoshi Maa (a mythological drama)

"ATN's association with Zee goes back a long time. We are thrilled to bring ZEE's premium content to Canada, enriching the viewing experience of the South Asian community" said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President & CEO of ATN. "This expansion aligns with our commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and keeping audiences connected to their roots, culture, and traditions." he added.

"We are pleased to embark on a new journey, further enhancing our long-standing partnership. We're thrilled to bring the vibrant stories and diverse cultural voices of India to our audiences in Canada via ATN. Through this launch Canada's mosaic just got more vibrant and we look forward to celebrating the richness of our culture and heritage and connecting communities through storytelling," said Mr. Harish Goyal, Territory Head, Americas.

All 3 ZEE Channels will be available through major cable, Satellite and licensed IPTV providers across Canada. Subscribers will be able to enjoy exclusive shows, blockbuster movies, and live events, ensuring a complete immersive entertainment experience. All 3 channels went live on April 14, 2025, which also happens to be Vaisakhi day, the most vibrant and significant festival for the Punjabi community across the World.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest legacy service along with 7 other general interest Hindi channels, 3 sports channels, 7 news channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the production of multicultural television programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Disney/Reliance-Star, Viacom/ India Cast, CNN News 18, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV (Good Times), Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more.. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN was the first to bring the ICC World Cup of Cricket live across Canada in 1987 and since have exclusively broadcast a large number of Test Matches, One Day Internationals, limited over T-20 games including the Premier of IPL & various T-10 leagues. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, ATN has its own state of the art production and digital broadcast facilities which have also been used by various production companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

