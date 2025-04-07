TORONTO, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSX: SAT), Canada's leading broadcaster of South Asian content and pioneer broadcaster of cricket, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). This milestone marks a quarter-century of delivering high-quality entertainment, news, and sports programming to diverse audiences across Canada.

ATN - Asian Television Network celebrates 25 Years on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited)

Founded with a vision to serve the growing South Asian diaspora in Canada, ATN has been at the forefront of multicultural broadcasting, offering an extensive lineup of channels that cater to various languages and cultural preferences. Since its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in 2000, ATN has expanded its reach, continuously innovating to meet the evolving media consumption habits of its viewers.

Over the years, ATN has introduced ground breaking initiatives, including exclusive Canadian broadcast rights for international sporting events, strategic partnerships with global media giants, and the launch of digital streaming platform to cater to next-generation audiences. With an ever-expanding portfolio of channels, ATN continues to be a trailblazer in multicultural broadcasting.

"We are delighted and proud to celebrate 25 years as a Public Company on the Stock Exchange TSXV, a testament to our commitment to providing world-class South Asian entertainment and staying at the cutting edge of the industry," said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President & CEO of ATN. "This journey has been possible because of our dedicated viewers, programme partners, staff, and all stakeholders who have supported us every step of the way." he added.

ATN has made significant investments in Canadian productions and is one of the largest producer and distributor of Multi-Cultural content in Canada. If it were not for uncontrolled, unrestrained and coddled escalating PIRACY over the past 12 or more years ATN could and would have contributed significantly more content and created many more jobs for Canadians in the broadcast industry. However, solely because of piracy, ATN has suffered substantial losses in both revenue and legitimate subscribers.

ATN is now focussed on tapping its library asset for digital distribution and monetise the said asset which in 1996 was valued approximately at $26 million CAD. During the last nearly three decades the library has grown much larger with compelling content and exclusive world rights, while continuing to seek a solution to end the scourge of PIRACY. In that endeavour it is exploring alternate strategies and to that end is encouraged by the recent amendments to the Competition Act.

As ATN looks ahead, it remains committed to enriching Canadian media with diverse and inclusive content, fostering cultural connections, and embracing the latest technologies to enhance viewer experiences.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Disney/Reliance- Star, Viacom/ India Cast, CNN News 18, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV (Good Times), Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more.. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN was the first to bring the ICC World Cup of Cricket live across Canada in 1987 and since have exclusively broadcast a large number of Test Matches, One Day Internationals, limited over T-20 games including the Premier of IPL & various T-10 leagues. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, ATN has its own State Of The Art Production and Digital Broadcast facilities which have also been used by various production companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

For more information, please visit www.asiantelevision.com