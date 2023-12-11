More LIVE Cricket on ATN this Holiday Season

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian Broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce that it will air some exciting LIVE Cricket this Holiday season and into the New Year.

In the month of December 2023 and leading into the New Year, audiences in Canada can enjoy the following Cricket series LIVE.

New Zealand (Women) vs Pakistan (Women): 6 matches

West Indies vs England: 8 matches

New Zealand vs Bangladesh: 6 matches

American Premier League 2023: 24 matches

SUPER SMASH T20 Men: 32 matches

SUPER SMASH T20 Women: 32 matches

"We are thrilled to present these series that embodies the essence of cricket and unites fans in their love for the game" said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN. "Our viewers across Canada will be thrilled to watch over 450 hours of LIVE Cricket this Holiday season with a repeat broadcast spreading over the winter months "he added.

All the series are a celebration of the spirit of cricket, bringing together fans from diverse backgrounds to witness the unfolding drama on the cricket pitch. Each series guarantees edge-of-the-seat action and unforgettable moments

All the above series will air LIVE on both sports channels owned & operated by ATN i.e Commonwealth Broadcast Network (CBN) and ATN Cricket Plus so stay tuned for an unforgettable cricketing spectacle this holiday season.

ATN will also be airing the home series of Cricket West Indies & New Zealand Cricket in 2024 featuring visiting teams from South Africa, Australia, England & Bangladesh

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Disney Star, Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom, India Cast, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV, Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art Production facilities. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, Bell Media's Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada. ATN's high class Studio Facilities have also been used by Production Companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

