MONTRÉAL, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - In the aim of helping Montréal boroughs make active transportation safer without delay, the Ville de Montréal is authorizing pedestrian and cycling projects and urban development initiatives to be carried out in 2023 by the boroughs that have made such requests.

Through these projects, the areas around more than 30 buildings used by children, seniors and families in the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce will be made safer. These include schools, seniors' residences, community centres, childcare centres, places of worship and parks. Traffic calming measures on local streets are also planned.

Since the notion of spatial equity is central to the planning of Montréal's cycling network, several of the projects will improve active transportation beyond the downtown boroughs.

These authorizations allow the planning work by the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce to begin. Consultations have been already been carried out by the borough and will continue throughout the implementation of the projects.

In the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, the planned improvements will take the form of bike links and curb extensions. These new developments will make active transportation safer while calming car traffic.

These projects are in addition to the existing program to make school zones safer, which has already improved the intersections near 73 schools in Montréal since its implementation and will make the areas around 50 additional schools safer in 2023. Note that four school zones in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce will be made safer thanks to that program in 2023.

"The best cycling projects are created with and for the environments in which they are located. The boroughs, which have excellent knowledge of their local reality, are the best placed to design and build them. We are very pleased that this first step has been taken and that the rest of the process can follow its course," says Marianne Giguère, Associate Councillor for Active Transportation on the Executive Committee.

"These projects demonstrate our intention to keep doing more to make local travel safer for all users and particularly for the most vulnerable. When we create a new bike lane, we rethink the whole way the street is shared, and this also benefits pedestrians. The population across Quebec is mobilizing to demand more courage in making it safer for the most vulnerable people to move around. This has been a priority for our team since day one and we are committed to meeting this need. The projects unveiled today represent another step in the right direction," says Sophie Mauzerolle, the member of the Executive Committee responsible for transportation and mobility.

"The projects authorized today are the result of a fruitful collaboration between our borough and the centre city to ensure the safety of all road users in the borough of CDN-NDG. These are important first steps in making active transportation safe in our neighbourhoods. We are particularly proud to be able to respond to a longstanding request by residents to create the first cycle crossing of the Décarie Expressway. The population of CDN-NDG wants improvements to make getting around safer for everyone. We are determined to continue this work," says Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, Mayor of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Note that the objective of Vision Zero , which the Ville de Montréal has followed since 2016, is to achieve a toll of zero deaths and serious injuries in its transportation network by 2040.

The full 2023 cycling program will be unveiled in the spring.

