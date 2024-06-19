TORONTO, June 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is extremely disappointed by Monday's Senate third reading vote to pass Bill C-58. By further limiting the use of replacement workers during strikes or lockout in federally regulated workplaces, Ottawa is giving large unions more power and incentives to go on strikes more frequently.

Replacement workers are rarely used by employers in strikes or lockouts and can never replace large-scale operational units. But they can be used strategically to keep key functions going during a strike. It's also one of the very few powers employers have to keep negotiations going, as Canada's labour laws are already heavily tilted in favour of organized labour. Removing this option for employers could have major negative consequences during crucial upcoming negotiations between federally regulated employers and unions.

A strong majority of CFIB members don't support a ban on the use of replacement workers. Every time work stoppages shut down essential services, they put our economy further at risk at the expense of small businesses, their employees and the people they serve. Unfortunately, Members of Parliament have shown that catering to unions at this time is more politically advantageous than doing the right thing for small businesses and the economy.

- Jasmin Guénette, Vice-President, National Affairs, CFIB

