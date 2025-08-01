TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - It's extremely disappointing that the members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) have rejected Canada Post's final offer.

This just brings more uncertainty at a time when small businesses are already struggling to plan ahead. We can't keep doing this. If there's another strike, two in three businesses may walk away from Canada Post permanently.

We're calling on government to prevent another strike from happening by extending the current collective bargaining agreement for the foreseeable future. Government also needs to immediately give Canada Post the full authority to make the major reforms needed to ensure it is financially sustainable. This will likely require tough decisions, including back-to-work legislation orders. CFIB is calling on all political parties to support the reforms suggested in the Industrial Inquiry report to allow this important service to continue for the long term.

- Dan Kelly, President, CFIB

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 100,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfi b.ca .

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]