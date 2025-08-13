TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Corinne Pohlmann, Executive Vice-President of Advocacy at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), is releasing the following statement today on the looming Air Canada strike.

"Small businesses are deeply concerned with the prospect of an Air Canada strike given the massive economic uncertainty currently facing the country. One-third of Canadian small firms depend on the summer tourism season for their revenues, and we cannot afford to lose a single day.

Given the ongoing tariff disputes with the United States and China, Canadian businesses are scrambling to find new suppliers and customers in other provinces or other countries. Removing Canada's major domestic and international carrier from service would be another blow at this critical time.

We are calling on the airline and union to resolve this issue with no disruption to service. If this is unsuccessful, Ottawa needs to immediately intervene to avoid the significant economic damage a strike would have on Canada's economy."

