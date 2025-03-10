WHITEHORSE, YT, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - No child should go to school hungry. And in the Yukon, where food prices are among the highest in the country, getting kids a full breakfast before they head out the door or packing school lunches is not always an easy task. That's why school food programs are so important. They provide access to nutritious meals that can positively affect the health, well‑being, and overall success of kids in the classroom. They also save families hundreds of dollars in grocery bills.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, the Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of Yukon, and the Honourable Jeanie McLean, Yukon's Minister of Education, announced an agreement that will enable the Yukon to enhance their existing school food programming, which currently serves approximately 6,200 kids across the territory.

Through the National School Food Program, the Government of Canada will invest approximately $7.4 million over the next three years for things like upgrading school food kitchen facilities, purchasing food and offering more nutritious meals to students. These enhancements are particularly significant for remote communities in the Yukon and will provide children most affected by food insecurity with access to more consistent and nutritious meals at school.

Building a National School Food Program that works for families is part of the federal government's commitment to make life more affordable for families across the country so they can focus on raising their kids. We're creating more middle-class jobs, building more homes, expanding affordable dental care and creating more affordable child care spaces—so they can buy the things they need and save for the things they want.

"When children are hungry, it can stand in the way of their learning and overall success. Today is an investment in the future of kids in the Yukon, we're delivering a school food program that ensures that everyone will have access to the healthy meals they need. For parents and teachers, it brings peace of mind, knowing that children can reach their potential because they are focused in the classroom."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"All children deserve to have the best start in life. Through this agreement with the Government of Yukon, we're working closely with local organizations and Indigenous partners to help make sure kids have access to nutritious meals at school, allowing them to focus on learning, growing and chasing their dreams."

– The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Investing in school food programs is an investment in the future of the Yukon. Access to healthy, nutritious meals helps students succeed, supports families and strengthens communities. This agreement lays the foundation for a sustainable, equitable school food program that will grow over time. We are grateful to the Government of Canada for this important partnership, which will help ensure more children in the Yukon have the food they need to learn and thrive."

– The Honourable Ranj Pillai, Premier of the Yukon

"Ensuring children have access to nutritious meals is fundamental to their growth, well-being, and readiness to learn. This agreement is an important step forward in expanding school food programs across the Yukon, helping more students receive healthy meals at school. This funding strengthens our commitment to supporting families and building a sustainable, inclusive program in collaboration with our school communities, non-profit and First Nations partners. We thank the Government of Canada for this important investment in the health and success of Yukon students."

– The Honourable Jeanie McLean, Minister of Education for the Yukon

"Today's agreement, which provides nutritious meals to students, ensures they have the energy and focus to learn, grow and play. This is an amazing step towards creating a healthier, more inclusive environment for our children. By addressing food insecurity and promoting healthy eating habits, we are investing in the future of our community."

– Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

Following the recently announced agreements with Newfoundland and Labrador , Manitoba , Ontario , Prince Edward Island , New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Nunavut , Northwest Territories , Quebec , and British Columbia , the Yukon is the latest to join forces with the Government of Canada to ensure children have access to nutritious school meals. We will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and stakeholders to ensure that every child in Canada has the food they need to reach their full potential.

and , , , , , , , , , and , the is the latest to join forces with the Government of to ensure children have access to nutritious school meals. We will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners and stakeholders to ensure that every child in has the food they need to reach their full potential. Budget 2024's investment of $1 billion over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserves as well as Inuit, Métis and modern treaty and self-government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding.

over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserves as well as Inuit, Métis and modern treaty and self-government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding. In addition to the National School Food Program, the federal government launched the new School Food Infrastructure Fund in September. The Fund will deliver over $20 million to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across Canada .

to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across . Released on June 20, 2024 , the National School Food Policy lays the foundation for collaborative and complementary action by all levels of government to advance work on school food in Canada.

, the National School Food Policy lays the foundation for collaborative and complementary action by all levels of government to advance work on school food in Canada. All 33 schools and education centres in the Yukon offer some level of food programming, serving close to 6,200 students.

offer some level of food programming, serving close to 6,200 students. Since fall 2024, the Government of Yukon has invested $137,000 in annual funding in school food programming. This is administered through the Yukon Food for Learning Association. Most Indigenous students in the Yukon have access to school food programming administered by the Yukon First Nations Education Directorate, which is funded through Indigenous Services Canada's Jordan's Principle. Federal investment, through the National School Food Program agreement, will help the Yukon to significantly enhance their school food programming and infrastructure.

