Montréal will host the 8th World Engineers Convention in 2027

Canada is renowned for its pool of qualified engineers, which includes over 300,000 practicing engineers represented by Engineers Canada, in addition to more than 51,000 future engineers . Montréal is considered a real hub of engineering and scientific research , with 11 academic institutions, 200 research centres and many world-class consulting engineering firms. The city is also home to many organizations and headquarters dedicated to the aerospace, life science, health technology and transportation sectors.

Montréal's proposal, which was selected by unanimous vote of the WFEO General Assembly on March 10, 2022, was submitted by Engineers Canada, the Canadian national member of the WFEO, and the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ), a constituent member of Engineers Canada. This proposal was supported by a solid partnership between the Palais des congrès, Tourisme Montréal, the OIQ, Engineers Canada and MCI Group Canada.

Quotes

"The Palais des congrès de Montréal is honoured to be the site of the very first World Engineers Convention ever to be held in Canada. The fact that Quebec was chosen for this grand premiere reflects the province's and our city's international reputation, as well as the professionalism and dynamism of all the partners that joined us for this major project." Emmanuelle Legault, Chief Executive Officer of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

"The countdown has already begun. During the next five years, the entire engineering community in Quebec and Canada will come together in a concerted effort to ensure that thousands of engineers from around the world leave Montréal with unforgettable memories and better tools to apply their know-how around the globe… and even beyond!" Kathy Baig, Eng., MBA, ASC, DHC, President of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais hosts over 350 events each year. As a major hub of activity in Montréal, it generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. The Palais is a trailblazer in the industry and works hand in hand with local strategic partners as well as young, highly innovative start-ups gathered under the name Events Lab. As a leader in sustainability and social practices, it was one of the first convention centre in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and is an innovative and resolutely forward-looking partner. Visit congresmtl.com.

About the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec

The Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec turned 100 years old in 2020. It has a membership of some 65,000 engineering professionals in all fields, except forest engineering. Its mission is to regulate the practice of engineers and support the development of the profession in the interest of protecting the public. For more information, go to oiq.qc.ca.

About Engineers Canada

Engineers Canada upholds the honour, integrity, and interests of the engineering profession by supporting consistent high standards in the regulation of engineering, encouraging the growth of the profession in Canada, and inspiring public confidence. For over 80 years, we have worked on behalf of the provincial and territorial associations that regulate engineering practice and license the country's 300,000 members of the engineering profession.

About WFEO

The World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) is an international, non-governmental organization representing the engineering profession worldwide.

Founded in 1968 under the auspices of UNESCO in Paris, WFEO brings together national engineering organizations from some 100 nations and represents more than 30 million engineers from around the world. WFEO is the sole body representing the engineering profession of all kinds and disciplines at world level. It is an international platform where issues related to engineering are discussed and addressed. A key objective is to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through engineering.Visit http://www.wfeo.org/

About MCI Group Canada

MCI is proud to be operating conferences and events around the world since 1987, and in Canada since 1996. With 25 years experience, we continue to build our loyal clientele by offering professional, innovative and customer centric solutions. MCI is an independently owned agency, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with a global presence of 60 offices in 31 countries.

