MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) has chosen Montréal, Québec to host the 54th IUPAC General Assembly and 51st World Chemistry Congress (WCC), collectively referred to as IUPAC 2027. Hosted at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, up to 3,500 delegates will be in attendance over July 16-23, 2027. The events will include the Canadian Society for Chemistry's (CSC) 110th Canadian Chemistry Conference and Exhibition (CCCE).

This 2027 edition at the Palais des congrès de Montréal will enable chemists from around the globe to experience the international city of Montréal, as was intended for 2021. Held biennially, this series of events brings together the IUPAC General Assembly, including its Council, Bureau, Division Committees, and Standing Committees, and the World Chemistry Congress, a conference for chemists from all disciplines and backgrounds worldwide. The theme and event program details for IUPAC 2027 will be announced closer to the event.

"We welcome the opportunity to showcase Montréal to our colleagues in the chemistry community. This will be the second time in under a decade we've hosted this conference in Montréal. Having shifted to a virtual event for 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we're looking forward to connecting with our Canadian and international colleagues in-person." - Francesca Kerton, IUPAC 2027 Conference Chair

"IUPAC is delighted to return to Montréal for the 54th IUPAC General Assembly and 51st World Chemistry Congress, this time in-person. We look forward to meeting with our international chemistry colleagues at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, as was intended in 2021." - Christopher M.A. Brett, IUPAC President

"IUPAC being one of the first congresses to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming IUPAC 2027 makes it a double success for Montréal and the Canadian champions who actively supported the city bid." - Luc Charbonneau, Vice-president, Business Development and Strategic Alliances, Palais des congrès de Montréal

Founded in 1919 by academic and industrial chemists as a neutral and objective scientific organization, the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) is the world authority on chemical nomenclature and terminology, including the naming of new elements in the periodic table; on standardized methods for measurement; and on atomic weights, and many other critically-evaluated data. It was founded with the goal of uniting a fragmented, global chemistry community in order to advance the chemical sciences through collaborative efforts and the free exchange of scientific information. For more than a century IUPAC has fulfilled that goal through the creation of a common language, the standardization of processes and procedures and many diverse and global activities that ultimately impact both the chemical profession and Society as a whole. For more information on IUPAC go to: https://iupac.org/.

The Canadian Society for Chemistry (CSC) is a national, not-for-profit, professional association that unites chemistry students and professionals who work in industry, academia and government. The CSC is recognized by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) as the technical organization for Canadian chemists.

The Palais des congrès, located in the heart of Montréal, holds the event industry's highest level of quality certification and is frequently praised for its excellent client satisfaction rates. The Palais hosts over 350 events each year. As a major hub of activity in Montréal, it generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. The Palais is a trailblazer in the industry and works hand in hand with local strategic partners as well as young, highly innovative start-ups gathered under the name Events Lab. As a leader in sustainability and social practices, it was one of the first convention centre in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and is an innovative and resolutely forward-looking partner. Visit congresmtl.com.

