MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Tourisme Montréal, the Palais des congrès de Montréal and Montréal International are proud to announce their partnership with two association events in 2022: the Geneva International Association Forum (GIAF) and the Brussels International Association Forum (BIAF). These events bring together international associations and non-profit organizations each year to provide professional development, knowledge transfer, peer-to-peer exchanges and to share best practices.

Montréal is committed to engaging even more actively with the international association community. Partnering with these events will allow for an even better understanding of the needs of international associations and will help to find innovative solutions to the challenges they face.

Montréal ranked first for hosting international events in the Americas for the fourth consecutive year and holds the 11th position worldwide, according to the annual list of the Union of International Associations (UIA).

Quotes

"The City of Montréal is pleased to partner with the Geneva International Association Forum (GIAF) and the Brussels International Association Forum (BIAF), two major events that work to develop knowledge and share best practices. Montréal is internationally recognized in terms of knowledge, by the presence of several university establishments and by its expertise in research and innovation. It is inspiring to see our partners at work, such as Tourisme Montréal, the Palais des congrès and Montréal International, to develop partnerships for our unique city. This demonstrates beyond any doubt that when we work hand in hand, we can continue to maintain Montréal's position as an international city and a gateway to North America.''

– Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"Tourisme Montréal is proud to be a partner of the Geneva International Association Forum and the Brussels International Association Forum of 2022. Montréal is a hub for organizations from around the world and aims to better understand the needs of international associations to help them with innovative solutions. I would like to thank the Palais des congrès de Montréal and Montréal International and highlight the essential partnership we have with them. Thank to our concerted efforts, we ensure that Montréal remains the capital of international events in the Americas, as well as a world-class destination."

– Yves Lalumière, CEO, Tourisme Montréal

"The Palais des congrès de Montréal is proud to collaborate with Tourisme Montréal and Montréal International on this major partnership for two signature international association events in our industry. It remains vital for us to have a seat at the table as trends develop in the event industry. This partnership is also a testimony to Montréal's dynamism and creativity on the international stage."

– Emmanuelle Legault, CEO, Palais des congrès de Montréal

"Montréal is home to the third largest community of international organizations in the Americas, after New York and Washington D.C. It boasts more than a dozen organizations specialized in sustainable development seeking to develop practices that are respectful to the environment. Another group of about 12 organizations seeks to advance civil aviation. Supporting strategic events such as GIAF enables us to better understand global issues and the needs of our international organisations that seek to find innovative solutions and respond to the current challenges."

– Stéphane Paquet, CEO, Montréal International

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

The Palais hosts over 350 events each year. As a major hub of activity in Montréal, it generates significant economic, social and cultural benefits for the tourism, business and research industries. The Palais is a trailblazer in the industry and works hand in hand with local strategic partners as well as young, highly innovative start-ups gathered under the name Events Lab. As a leader in sustainability and social practices, it was one of the first convention centre in the world to operate a carbon-neutral building. The Palais is widely known as a proud supporter of emerging talent, the arts and community-based initiatives and is an innovative and resolutely forward-looking partner. Visit congresmtl.com.

About Montréal International

Montréal International is a non-profit organization funded by the private sector, the governments of Canada and Québec, the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the City of Montréal. Its mandate is to attract and retain foreign investment (companies and startups), international organizations, skilled workers and international students to Greater Montréal by providing support services tailored to their needs.

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

