Montréal Summer Kicks Off with the 31st Francos Festival

The Government of Canada supports Francofolies de Montréal

MONTRÉAL, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development (CED) for Quebec Regions, announced support for the Francos de Montréal festival today.

The $175,000 investment, from Canadian Heritage's Canada Arts Presentation Fund, will help promote music by French-speaking artists. An additional $15,000 will go towards welcoming a delegation of international arts distributors, in order to help promote Canadian artists across the French-speaking world.

CED noted that it granted $975,000 in financial assistance to the festival for a three-year period covering 2019, 2020 and 2021. Provided as a non-repayable contribution through the Quebec Economic Development Program, this support will help market and promote the festival to international markets, attract international tourists to Montréal, and develop new products.

Quotes

"When Montréal comes alive at the Francos, an important part of our history, culture and identity also shines on stage. For 31 years, the Francos festival has proven that French-language music is alive and well. It holds a special place in our hearts and resonates throughout the world."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Year after year, les Francos attracts people and artists of all stripes to the city, all with the same passion for Francophone music. Known for new and innovative music, this festival once again offers a rich and daring program highlighted by young Francophone talent from Canada and beyond. We can't stress enough how much events like this support the vitality of the local cultural scene as well as growth in local tourism and the economy. That is why our government is happy to be associated with this important musical gathering."

– The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"By investing in les Francos, a cultural event without peer, our government remains true to its commitments. This gathering generates significant economic benefits in the greater Montréal area and allows tourists to experience our unique vitality, which shines beyond our borders."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.

Quick Facts

Les Francofolies de Montréal takes place June 14–22, 2019 in le Quartier des spectacles. Close to 1 million visitors attend 150 performances, including 120 free outdoor shows.

The Bell stage (featuring 90-minute shows at Place des festivals each night at 9 p.m.) will host, among others: Ariane Moffatt, FouKi, Safia Nolin, Sans Pression, Vulgaires Machins, Émile Bilodeau, Les Négresses Vertes, 2Frères and for the festival's conclusion, Koriass.

This year, for the 9th time, Rendez-vous Pros des Francos will welcome more than 200 professionals, who can discover new talent, enjoy receptions and attend workshops focused on industry trends and issues.

The Canada Arts Presentation Fund provides support to organizations that host arts festivals and seasonal professional-performance programs. The fund also invests in organizations that support arts broadcasters.

As part of Creative Canada - A Vision for the Canada's Creative Industries, and linked to the Government of Canada's Creative Export Strategy, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund will provide additional assistance to organizations that support Canadian cultural exports by promoting Canadian artists in international markets.

The Quebec Economic Development Program supports the economic development and diversification of regions and helps them capitalize on economic development opportunities.

