Montréal's summer tourism results : International tourist numbers are up

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Tourisme Montréal's latest statistics confirm that the city enjoyed a strong summer for tourism in 2019. International tourist numbers increased 5% compared with 2018. More specifically, the city attracted 20% more visitors from Mexico, 14% more from Germany and 10% more from France. Meanwhile, the number of American tourists entering Québec grew 3%. The influx of visitors is supported by the 90 direct flights connecting Montréal to international destinations. Tourisme Montréal is projecting that the city will record a 2.1% overall increase in tourism for the year as a whole.

"This spike in international visitors is very encouraging and proves that our strategies are working," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "We plan to step up promotional efforts abroad while continuing to invest in projects that make Montréal a more appealing city for tourists and locals alike!"

Montréal-Trudeau Airport welcomed nearly 4 million international passengers this summer, which is 5.5% more than last summer. This brings the total number of passengers up to 9.1 million since the beginning of 2019, a 6.8% increase over the same period last year.

According to the Hotel Association of Greater Montréal, hotels on Montréal Island had an average occupancy rate of 85.3% and an average nightly rate of $215.31.

Tourisme Montréal's Sales and Business Market team sold twice as many conventions this year than last. For example, the city hosted the Canadian Track and Field Championships (15,000 participants), APIMONDIA (4,000 participants) and the International Union of Geodesy & Geophysics' General Assembly (4,500 participants) in collaboration with the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

The various attractions in the Old Port of Montréal saw their traffic numbers skyrocket nearly 26%. Lune Rouge's PY1 Pyramid and Cirque du Soleil's Alegría show were the most popular attractions in the area.

Over the next few years, Tourisme Montréal aims to work with its partners and community groups to develop plans for positive tourism growth across the city. As Montréal's reputation and attractiveness grow, so will the economic benefits for all Montrealers.

About Tourisme Montréal

Established in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. The organization leads innovative tourist welcome strategies with a twofold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a quality experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Uniting nearly 1,000 tourism professionals, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

For further information: and interviews: Andrée-Anne Pelletier, Public Relations Manager, Tourisme Montréal, 514-844-3344 | 514-248-7844, aapelletier@mtl.org

Related Links

https://www.mtl.org/

