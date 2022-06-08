"We are very pleased to have obtained this funding from Ville de Montréal's participatory budget in order to be able to pursue the development of the Saint-Laurent Biodiversity Corridor. Protecting biodiversity is one of our priority and strategic objectives as a sustainable municipal territory. With our partners in the other four boroughs involved in this project, we are also contributing toward reconnecting our residents with nature. Our biodiversity corridor—a real green, blue and social infrastructure—will make it possible for Saint-Laurent residents to get around and have fun there, while cohabiting with nature, in an urban context that was nevertheless a highly asphalted area to begin with."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

Details

The "Zones nourricières écologiques" project consists of setting up compact spaces for the cultivation of trees as well as edible and nectar producing plants, using a permaculture approach that favours indigenous plants.

In Saint-Laurent, this objective will be integrated into the second phase of the biodiversity corridor. This phase will create a green infrastructure by adding greenery to open areas within Parc Philippe-Laheurte (boulevard Cavendish/rue Ernest-Hemingway) as well as the right-of-way and median of boulevard Cavendish. This will provide an ecological linkage supporting pollinators between Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland, the Cavendish - Raymond-Lasnier woodland and Parc Philippe-Laheurte.

The continued development of the biodiversity corridor is one of Saint-Laurent's priority projects this year as part of its 2022-2025 strategic plan. The primary focus of this plan is to implement the Climate Emergency Plan adopted in November 2021, the third component of which is to protect biodiversity on Saint-Laurent territory. This will be achieved through numerous projects, including the biodiversity corridor.

As it may be recalled, the Saint-Laurent Biodiversity Corridor is a very ambitious project and commitment on the part of Saint-Laurent for more than 20 years. Ultimately, the corridor will cover an area of approximately 450 hectares, passing through industrial, commercial and residential sectors. It will link the existing biodiversity centres in Saint-Laurent, including Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland, Cavendish - Raymond-Lasnier – Beaulac - Poirier woodland, Bois-de-Liesse and Bois-de-Saraguay nature parks and Ruisseau Brook.

It will help to restore their connectivity by means of developments that promote the movement of plant and animal life and, of course, humans as well.

The corridor has already won two national awards for urban design and landscape architecture.

Related links

Budget participatif de Montréal : La Ville de Montréal annonce un financement additionnel de 15 M$ afin de réaliser 5 projets supplémentaires (press release issued by Ville de Montréal in French on June 8, 2022)

Montréal's Participatory Budget: Seven Projects Selected by Montrealers Announced by Ville de Montréal (press release issued by Ville de Montréal in French on September 2, 2021)

Saint-Laurent's Strategic Plan 2022-2025

Saint-Laurent's 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan

Saint-Laurent Biodiversity Corridor Development Plan (in French)

Saint-Laurent Delighted with New National Award for its Biodiversity Corridor (press release of May 31, 2021)

Saint-Laurent Delighted With the National Urban Design Award for its Biodiversity Corridor (press release of February 19, 2020)

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

