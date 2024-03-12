MONTRÉAL, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau and Espace pour la vie are offering an outstanding free program to celebrate the total solar eclipse on April 8. For about a minute and a half, southern Montréal will experience a unique and spectacular moment as the Moon completely blocks the Sun. Renowned artists and scientists will be on hand at Parc Jean-Drapeau to accompany the public for this highly-emotional moment.

To mark the occasion, the legendary Diane Dufresne will lend her unique voice to a song as a prelude to this celestial show. She will be accompanied by a pre-recorded performance by the Orchestre Métropolitain, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who has selected a repertoire linked to the theme of space. The event will take place at Espace 67 in parc Jean-Drapeau, host to vibrant and truly spectacular moments on the occasion of its 150th anniversary.

Over the course of a few hours, the main stage will welcome DJ Champion, and beloved host Sophie Fouron will take to the stage. Together, they will bring out the connections between nature, art and science. To demystify the astronomical phenomenon, the Espace 67 stage will also welcome Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, Innu astrophysicist and professor at the Dunlap Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics. Two First Peoples' knowledge of solar eclipses will also take center stage, illustrated by visual artist Isadora and music by composer Martin Roy.

From 11 am, the public is invited to access the Park; metro is highly recommended. Free protective eclipse eyeglasses will be available on the day. The public in is for a totally unique festive and musical atmosphere: scientific capsules animated by Planétarium experts, giant illuminated works of art created exclusively for the event by Montréal visual artists, and much more.

A variety of food products will be available on site—street trucks, an ephemeral sugar shack, hot drinks and more. The program will unfold rain or shine, so dress warmly!

To discover the detailed program, check out the Parc Jean-Drapeau and Espace pour la vie websites.

Please note: there will be no eclipse activities at the Planétarium that day as all staff will be at Parc Jean-Drapeau to greet and inform the public.

"Espace pour la vie is thrilled to celebrate this historic moment, to share its teams' passion for astronomy with the public, and to create an unforgettable moment together. Many thanks to our partners and donors, whose support makes it possible to put on an incredible program and to distribute free eclipse eyeglasses in schools, libraries and at the event, so that you can watch this astronomical phenomenon safely," said Caroline Bourgeois, Vice-chair of the Executive Committee, responsible for sports and recreation, Espace pour la vie, the French language, and the East Montréal.

"The eclipse of the century will kick off Parc Jean-Drapeau's 150th anniversary major events, and we're delighted to welcome this exceptional event on our site. Our facilities are strategically located and offer an ideal setting for taking in the show, promising a memorable experience for all participants," said Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, responsible for major parks, Mont-Royal and Parc Jean-Drapeau.

Access and safety instructions Considering the potentially considerable number of people on site, major guidelines have been issued as follows:



Observation glasses A pair of eyeglasses will be distributed free of charge to all visitors to the Espace 67 site from 11 am only, after the search

Eyeglasses cannot be reserved in advance, and no eyeglasses will be distributed prior to 11 am Accessing the site Recommended method of access : Jean-Drapeau metro station. Advance purchase of round-trip tickets

By car : Access and parking spaces very limited

A reduced-mobility zone is planned near the stage. For further information, visit the Parc Jean-Drapeau website Security Search at the entrance to the site

No pets will be allowed on the event site, with the exception of service dogs

No chairs, coolers, glass containers or alcohol allowed on site

No bikes, scooters, in-line skates or skateboards allowed on the event site

Bike racks will be available near the information centre

For full instructions, the public is invited to check out the Parc Jean-Drapeau and Espace pour la vie websites

About

Protecting biodiversity and the environment is at the heart of the mission of Espace pour la vie, which brings together the Biodôme, the Biosphère, the Insectarium, the Jardin botanique and the Planétarium. Together, these Montréal museums form the largest natural science complex in Canada. They receive more than 2.2 million visitors per year. In view of the challenges facing the planet, Espace pour la vie is working to increase its impact by fostering dialogue with communities and deploying actions aimed at engaging the population on the path to socio-ecological transition.

The mission of the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is to preserve, build, promote and develop this great urban park, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. In marking this milestone, a festive and diversified program is being planned all year long, while many renovation and redevelopment programs will be rolled out to coincide with the park's transformation. Providing an unprecedented experience for its visitors, along with a wide array of landscapes and facilities, this bold initiative will enable the site to achieve its full potential, making Parc Jean-Drapeau one of the most emblematic parks, worldwide.

The Trottier Family Foundation's vision is to make a meaningful and positive impact on the world. We believe we can achieve this by promoting science, education, health and the environment. Our mission is to support organizations that work towards the advancement of scientific inquiry, the promotion of education, fostering better health, protecting the environment and mitigating climate change.

Press kit

Press room at Parc Jean-Drapeau

The press room will be located at the Aquatic Complex. Accreditations for accessing the site will be issued there, as will management of interview requests.

An invitation will be sent to you shortly with further details.

For further information: Roy & Turner Communications, Junior Bombardier, 514 941-3794, [email protected]; Société du parc Jean-Drapeau, Isabel Coulombe, 514 518-3243, [email protected]; Espace pour la vie, Anne Bourgoin, 438 346-0542, [email protected]