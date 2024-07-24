MONTRÉAL, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - When it comes to tourism development, Montrealers have a very positive overall perception and a general sentiment above the average of other cities, according to the 2023 Resident Sentiment Index Report revealed today by Tourisme Montréal. The survey confirms the welcoming nature of the city's residents and their desire to participate in its tourism growth, while pointing out certain factors requiring attention in order to make the destination more sustainable.

Based on the Resident Sentiment Index model from UN Tourism, the annual survey sounded residents in order to harmoniously integrate the city's tourism development strategy into local dynamics. Montréal was compared to 13 cities in Canada and around the world, namely Barcelona, Berlin, Bordeaux, Chicago, Copenhagen, London, Lyon, Paris, Philadelphia, Quebec City, Toronto, Vancouver and Washington.

The perception of the impact of tourism on some thirty indicators was measured in each city, including local economy, environmental protection, cleanliness, atmosphere and infrastructure. In Montréal, residents of fifteen neighborhoods were polled, including those of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Ville-Marie, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Sud-Ouest, Verdun, Outremont and West Island.

For a second consecutive year, Montrealers are more favorable to welcoming visitors than their alter egos in the other cities surveyed. Indeed, all key indicators reach higher levels in Montréal than elsewhere. More precisely, when comparing the city's results with the average of other destinations, the general sentiment towards tourism in Montréal is 5% higher, the support for the growth of tourism is 7% higher, and the sentiment of consideration of residents by the tourism industry is 10% higher. In contrast, the sentiment of tourismphobia still remains very low in Montréal, reaching only 4%, or 1% lower than the average of the other cities polled.

"Residents are the face of our destination, so we are delighted that Montréal presents a positive and above-average Resident Sentiment Index once again this year," says Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal. "The impact of tourism on the life quality of our residents is one of the pillars of our Sustainable Destination Policy, so it is important for us to keep a finger on their pulse and to let them know that they are heard and that they are part of our development approach."

Fun facts - Montréal Resident Sentiment Index Report

Support for tourism growth is still very high, at 71%, placing Montréal 7 points above the average.

Tourismophobia remains very low in Montréal, at 4%, or 1% below the average.

84% of residents surveyed say they are proud to welcome visitors.

74% of residents surveyed think that tourism development has a positive impact on the offer of cultural and recreational activities.

75% of residents in neighborhoods highly frequented by visitors identify themselves as tourism ambassadors.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

