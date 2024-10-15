MONTRÉAL, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - A meeting was held this afternoon with federal Minister of Labour, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, to advance the matter of the labour contract between the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) and the Montréal Longshoremen's Union. The meeting was attended by both the employer and the union.

During the meeting, the Minister proposed the appointment of a special mediator so the parties can resume negotiations, without any pressure tactic from either party for a period of 90 days.

The Maritime Employers Association is committed to examining the proposal.

It should be noted that a three-day strike called by the Union on September 30 paralyzed activities at two Port of Montréal terminals. An unlimited overtime strike was called on October 10.

The MEA and the Union must submit their respective responses to the Minister of Labour no later than Friday at 5:00 p.m.

