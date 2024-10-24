MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Maritime Employers Association (MEA) regrets the strike notice received this morning from the Port of Montréal Longshoremen's Union, CUPE Local 375, which consists in a complete stoppage of work on Port of Montréal territory, including the Contrecœur terminal, for twenty-four (24) hours, from Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. to Monday, October 28, 2024, at 6:59 a.m.

We recall that the strike called on September 30 by the Union paralyzed operations for three days at the Viau and Maisonneuve (Termont) terminals, which represent 41% of Port of Montréal's activities, resulting in lasting consequences.

The strike that began October 10, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., which completely halted overtime in all its forms, is still ongoing and continues to cause damages.

These pressure tactics applied by the Union have created significant operational problems, which are in addition to a number of obstacles that are seriously affecting stability and reliability at the Port of Montréal as well as in the Québec and Canadian supply chain.

This uncertainty has major repercussions, particularly the significant loss of cargo. The cargo handled by Montréal longshore workers has decreased by 24% since 2022, mainly to the benefit of ports on the US east coast.

On October 15, Minister of Labour and Seniors, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, made a proposal to the MEA and the Montréal Longshoremen's Union, CUPE Local 375.

The proposal called for the appointment of a special mediator so the parties can resume negotiations, free from pressure tactics from either side, for a 90-day period.

The MEA has given this proposal serious consideration.

The MEA thanks Minister MacKinnon for his involvement. It is clear that the Minister understands the Port of Montréal's crucial importance for the Canadian public and its success is dear to his heart.

As the Minister stated, unfortunately there was no agreement on the appointment of a special mediator and he withdrew his offer.

After 35 mediation meetings over 15 months, it is clear that the parties are still at square one and at an impasse.

Canada's economic health and security are inextricably linked to the Port of Montréal, which is the largest port in Québec and the second largest in Canada.

The Port of Montréal serves 110 million people in Québec, Ontario and the American Midwest. The manufacturing, automotive, agricultural, pharmaceutical and construction sectors depend on the Port of Montréal, meaning that thousands of workers and small and large businesses suffer as this situation drags on.

In this situation of continuing uncertainty, reaching an agreement as soon as possible is crucial to start rebuilding the Port of Montréal's reputation and, incidentally, reestablishing cargo operations.

Without lasting industrial peace, clients will continue to go elsewhere and many will not return, preferring more predictable and stable solutions.

We firmly believe that the best agreements are reached between the parties at the negotiating table.

We sincerely hope that the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) will find a path to success in the face of the impasse. As the Minister declared, we will be holding discussions with the FMCS in the coming week.

The MEA is committed to playing an active role in the process and urges the Union to demonstrate the same openness.

