Montreal Lake Cree Nation Celebrates Health Facility Opening

MONTREAL LAKE CREE NATION, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Joyce Naytowhow McLeod of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation, along with Council, Elders, community members, and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada, celebrated the grand opening of the community's new healthcare facility in northern Saskatchewan.

The new facility includes 1,339m2 of space for primary care (nursing), communicable disease control, homecare, dental and medical transportation. The holistic and culturally sensitive health care services are delivered by the community's nurse practitioners, RN(AAP) nurses, home care nurses, dental therapist, community health representatives, medical transportation coordinators, clerks, and drivers, maintenance personnel, security, and laboratory technician.

The Montreal Lake Cree Nation contributed financially to the capital project working collaboratively with the federal government to see the completion of the health infrastructure project. The facility is now the centre of holistic health care support and services to approximately 2,500 residents of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

"Today the Montreal Lake Cree Nation realized a dream of delivering quality, holistic health care services to the nation 24 hours all year round. This grand opening celebrates our new health facility where everyone is treated with respect and dignity."

Chief Joyce Nayatowhow McLeod

Montreal Lake Cree Nation

"Generations of people will be able to get the quality care they deserve in this new facility. Congratulations to Chief Nayatowhow McLeod and Council, the community healthcare providers, and the members of the Montreal Lake Cree Nation. This is a crucial step in ensuring everyone has a fair chance to succeed."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

Indigenous Services Canada provided $7 million towards this project.

towards this project. Montreal Lake Cree Nation is a Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Saskatchewan with approximately 4,000 members.

with approximately 4,000 members. Through the Government of Canada's Health Facilities Program, Indigenous Services Canada works with First Nations and Inuit communities to provide funding for infrastructure that support the delivery of health-related programs and services.

