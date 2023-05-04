Montréal is providing an update on the spring freshet

MONTRÉAL, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The public security organization of the urban agglomeration of Montréal (OSCAM) remains in Intervention 1 mode as part of its special response plan as it relates to spring flooding. An increase in water flows over the past few days has caused a rise in water levels. However, according to current forecasts, water levels should remain stable over the next few days, followed by a very slow decrease.

The affected boroughs and related have erected dikes and have taken temporary protection measures. They have also distributed sandbags to residents whose property was at risk of spring flooding. So far, the situation is under control and the urban agglomeration of Montréal has the necessary resources to meet current needs.

In an effort to ensure citizens' safety, some streets and bridges had to be closed temporarily:

Chemin Bord du Lac in L'Île Bizard, between Rue Roussin and Place des Cageux;

du Lac in L'Île Bizard, between Rue Roussin and Place des Cageux; Boulevard Lalande, between Rue Dollard and Parc des Anciens-Combattants;

Chemin de l'Anse-à-l'Orme, between Chemin de Senneville and Boulevard Gouin;

l'Anse-à-l'Orme, between and Boulevard Gouin; Pont de l'Anse-à-l'Orme: Boulevard Gouin is closed between Chemin de l'Anse-à-l'Orme and Rue Anger;

l'Anse-à-l'Orme: Boulevard Gouin is closed between l'Anse-à-l'Orme and Rue Anger; Pont de l'île Mercier between Mercier island and L'Île-Bizard.

The emergency measure coordination centre has posted a map showing the state of roads, in order to help residents plan their travels. For safety reasons, the OSCAM recommends avoiding areas where closures are in effect.

Yesterday, Montréal's fire department (SIM) as part of its public security measures, rolled out its onsite emergency operations (COUS) at fire station 61 located in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Open around the clock, the centre namely includes members of the SIM, the SPVM, and Urgences-santé and coordinates tactical operations onsite in order to respond quickly to emergency situations.

For all updates, go to montreal.ca.

