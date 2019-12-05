Montréal inaugurates a new plaque at Place du 6-décembre-1989

The new sign identifying the park, located at the corner of Avenue Decelles and Chemin Queen Mary, will now bear the following inscription (in French): "This park was named in the memory of the 14 women murdered during the antifeminist attack that took place at École Polytechnique on December 6, 1989. It is a reminder of the fundamental values of respect and equality, and a condemnation of all forms of violence against women."

This change was initiated by professors Mélissa Blais and Diane Lamoureux of the Réseau québécois en études féministes, who requested a new text in a letter they sent earlier this year. They pointed out that the previous description on the sign did not mention the antifeminist nature of the attack.

Sue Montgomery, Mayor of the borough of CDN–NDG, where the commemorative park is located, agreed. "We should not be afraid to call acts of violence what they really are. It's the first step in developing effective prevention mechanisms. We have to end the silence: the attack at École Polytechnique was an antifeminist attack, against women and against all people who want equality," says Ms. Montgomery.

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal, hopes that this change will inspire us, individually and as a society, to be aware of the importance of fighting against injustice and violence against women and girls. "Modifying the text of the commemorative plaque at Place du 6-décembre-1989 is very significant. The sign now clearly explains why 14 young women, who had their entire lives ahead of them, lost them. It highlights the antifeminist nature of this attack which has troubled us for 30 years. It makes us reflect as a society on our responsibility. We should be able to face up to these events without flinching if we want to change things," says Ms. Plante.

This change is being emphasized as part of the "12 Days Of Action To Eliminate Violence Against Women" campaign, organized by the 12 Days committee of the Fédération des Femmes du Québec, during a commemoration on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

