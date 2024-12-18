MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - It was with stars in their eyes and smiles of joy and gratitude that the members of 1300 families welcomed today the Montreal firefighters and volunteers who transformed themselves into Santa Claus to bring so many baskets of victuals overflowing with food and toys that will transform the lives of the big and little families during the Holiday Season who, otherwise, would not have been able to celebrate this time of rejoicing with dignity. Of these, 569 are large families of between 3 and 11 people.

Montreal Firefighters are happy to help hundreds of famillies to have a very Merry Christmas. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal) Montreal Firefighters are happy to help hundreds of famillies to have a very Merry Christmas. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

"It was important for us to bring this essential comfort to hundreds of families who, in these times of economic uncertainty, are going through difficult times due to job loss, illness or a terribly trying temporary economic situation," says Chris Ross, President of the Montreal Firefighters Association, for whom firefighters never hesitate to lend a hand to relieve and alleviate, if only temporarily, the hardships experienced by these Montreal families.

Food baskets worth $470 were handed out to the families, each featuring a traditional turkey - the culinary symbol of the traditional Christmas dinner.

"Montreal's firefighters are transforming themselves this holiday season into heroes of social solidarity, helping as much as possible to alleviate the crying needs of hundreds of families and single individuals living in a situation of often extreme economic precariousness," emphasized campaign manager, firefighter Jonathan Charlebois, who added that citizen-donors could continue to take part in this collective effort until the end of December, but online, on the Montreal Firefighters' Benevolent Fund's sociofinancing site: Montreal Firefighters Association Christmas Basket Campaign, accessible via the Zeffy platform.

Finally, the President of the Association thanked the firefighters, volunteers, Montreal auxiliary firefighters and sponsors, the Service de sécurité-incendie de Montréal (SIM), the Caisse Desjardins du Réseau municipal, the insurance brokerage firm Burrows, as well as the real estate rental firm Olymbec for their invaluable contribution and unwavering commitment to this great firefighting initiative, which over the past decades has brought smiles and courage to more than 40,000 families.

