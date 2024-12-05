MONTREAL, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Accustomed to being soldiers and heroes of the fire, Montreal's firefighters will be transforming themselves into heroes of social solidarity over the coming weeks to alleviate the crying needs of hundreds of families and single individuals living in a situation of often extreme economic precariousness.

Like their brothers and sisters at other SIM fire stations, firefighters from Pointe-Claire fire station 55 took to the city's main thoroughfares to collect donations from the public. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal) Even the little ones are part of this great collective effort! (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

They will be raising substantial sums of money from the Montreal public until December 24, as part of their major street collection campaign, which will take place at rush hour at major intersections along Montreal's main thoroughfares. New to this year's humanitarian initiative is the possibility of making an online donation via the Zeffy platform on the Montreal Firefighters' Benevolent Fund website: Montreal Firefighters' Association Christmas Basket Campaign.

All proceeds are reinvested in food and gifts for the children of hundreds of Montreal families and single individuals in desperate need. "100% of donations are given back to the community: our members give generously of their time and our association finances all administrative costs," said Chris Ross, President of the Montreal Firefighters Association. He added that this year, firefighters will help over 1,500 families, many of whom will receive on next December 18 over $400 in food and gifts for their children. Praising the fact that Christmas is above all a time for sharing, Mr. Ross added that the success is largely due to the active involvement of partners, starting with the Service de sécurité-incendie de Montréal (SIM), the Caisse Desjardins du Réseau municipal, the insurance brokerage firm Burrows, and the real estate rental firm Olymbec.

President Chris Ross also noted that all 67 fire stations in the Montreal area are involved, accepting new toys that citizens wish to give to the children and teens of selected families. All they have to do is drop them off at their local fire station, making sure to indicate the age group and gender they are for, if they are gift-wrapped.

Finally, Mr. Ross pointed out that, since the beginning of this long-standing popular tradition that is the pride of firefighters, over 40,000 families have received help from firefighters, who have succeeded, year after year, in keeping the holiday spirit shining brightly!

Source: Chris Ross, President

Montreal Firefighters Association

SOURCE Association des pompiers de Montréal

Alexandre Dumas, 514- 898-4636 (cell), [email protected]