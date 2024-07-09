MONTREAL, July 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Montréal ranks at the top again! For the seventh consecutive year, the Union of International Associations (UIA) has named Montréal the top city in the Americas for international meetings.

This recognition comes just weeks after Montréal was named the best destination for international association events in North America by the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

Montréal's international standing as a premier city for organizing conferences and meetings is the result of the collaborative efforts of Tourisme Montréal, the Palais des congrès de Montréal, and all stakeholders involved in the development of business tourism.

"These accolades are a source of great pride and reflect the outstanding work done by our teams to attract and host conferences and business meetings in our city. I am confident that we will continue to excel in these rankings and develop business tourism, which represents not only an economic opportunity but also the beneficial sharing of scientific knowledge for future generations," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"This recognition speaks to Tourisme Montréal's and the Palais's unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional experience. Beyond the economic, intellectual, and social benefits, it is Montréal's creativity, open-mindedness, and expertise that continue to shine globally," said Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Montréal also ranks among the top 20 cities worldwide hosting the most international association meetings. In 2023, after hosting over 8,000 meetings, the UIA placed Montréal ahead of cities such as Washington, Toronto, Buenos Aires, and Mexico.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for six years in a row. congresmtl.com

SOURCE Tourisme Montréal

