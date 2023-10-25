MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Montréal is the third-best city to visit in the world according to the new Lonely Planet guide published today. Marking its 50th anniversary, the loved brand returns with the release of its iconic print edition, celebrating the world's top 50 destinations on the planet for 2024.

"Lonely Planet is one of the most prestigious and recognized authorities in tourism worldwide. Being among the world's ten best cities of this special 50th anniversary edition is a real crowning achievement for Montréal, which speaks to the city's truly distinctive appeal for visitors from around the world ," says Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

The Montréal Distinction

Montréal is selected for the second time by Lonely Planet, which also elected the city in its 2013 list of the best cities. This time, among the distinctive features cited in the new guide are the quality of Montréal's gastronomy (including poutine!), the quantity of festivals and cultural attractions, the green spaces and breathtaking views from the Mount Royal and Parc Jean-Drapeau as well as the various artistic and museum exhibitions.

Here's how Lonely Planet introduces Montréal to the travellers of the world:

From an all-season calendar of festivals and arts events to revitalising neighbourhoods packed with diverse restaurants, au courant galleries and quirky shops, Montréal has long been one of Canada's coolest destinations. But this year, with new museums, revamped attractions, an ever-vibrant restaurant scene and added transport options making it even easier to reach, this metropolitan region of more than four million people is gearing up for far more fun.

A Strict Selection Process

The annual Best in Travel guide is the result of a very thorough selection process. A survey is first sent to all international authors, staff writers, bloggers, employees, and collaborators of the editor, who are asked to share their expertise on places and travel experiences that they predict will be buzzing in the year ahead.

The results of the survey produce a long list of hundreds of ideas, then reviewed by Lonely Planet's Best in Travel team – an opinionated bunch of travel geeks with hundreds of thousands of travel miles between them. The team reads every pitch and help whittle down the list to a shortlist of the very best places, which is ultimately submitted to a panel of travel specialists.

The membership of this jury, who live and breathe travel in their everyday lives, change every year to ensure objectivity and fresh perspectives. This committee finally scrutinizes each idea and scores them based on three criteria: topicality, uniqueness and wow factor, in order to build the ultimate list of the 50 best places to visit in 2024.

5 top 10s for the 50th anniversary

Available for the first time since the return of travel as a print title, annual bestseller Best in Travel 2024 presents the 10 best destinations in the world, across 5 distinct categories: country, region, city, sustainable and value.

Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2024 - Complete List

COUNTRY REGION CITY SUSTAINABLE VALUE Mongolia Western Balkans' Trans Dinarica Cycling Route Nairobi, Kenya Spain The Midwest, USA India Kangaroo Island, South Australia Paris, France Patagonia, Argentina & Chile Poland Morocco Tuscany, Italy Montréal, Canada Greenland Nicaragua Chile Donegal, Ireland Mostar, Bosnia Wales' trails Danube Limes, Romania Benin País Vasco, Spain Philadelphia, USA The Portuguese Way / Caminho Português de Santiago Normandy, France Mexico Southern Thailand Manaus, Brazil Palau Egypt Uzbekistan Swahili Coast, Tanzania Jakarta, Indonesia Hokkaido, Japan Ikaria, Greece Pakistan Montana, USA Prague, The Czech Republic Ecuador Algeria Croatia Saafelden Leogang, Austria Izmir, Turkey Baltic Trails of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania Southern Lakes & Central Otago, New Zealand St Lucia Far North Scotland Kansas City, Missouri Eco-lodges in South Africa Night trains, Europe

