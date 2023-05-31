This partnership will empower Canadian businesses of all sizes with Wix's custom offerings from building their online presence, processing fast, secure payments, online ordering, invoicing, and more.

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online, and in-store payments, has partnered with Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage, and grow an online presence, to power the Moneris Online solution for Canadian businesses to set up their shop online.

"We know running a business can be complex, but getting online shouldn't be," said Patrick Diab, Chief Product and Partnership Officer at Moneris. "We're excited to announce our partnership with Wix, as it allows us to give Canadian businesses an all-in-one ecommerce solution. Intuitive design tools from Wix make it simple for businesses to get started, and their suite of business capabilities coupled with payments powered by Moneris make it easy to scale."

Businesses using Moneris Online will have access to Wix's robust product offerings including bookings, online ordering, commerce and business solutions as well as enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. With Moneris, they can seamlessly process transactions however customers choose to pay – whether via credit, digital wallet or eGift cards. In addition, built-in fraud prevention tools like Kount Essential, 3-D Secure 2.0, multi-cloud hosting, and SSL certificates help give businesses peace of mind knowing their website and payments are secure while also maintaining a frictionless experience for their customers.

"We're always expanding our offerings and partnering with companies who share our mission in providing the best tools for businesses to succeed," said Anthony Scaglione, EVP of Global Partners at Wix. "Our embedded online presence and commerce platform enables banks and acquirers to deliver integrated omnichannel solutions to our partners' small business customers. This collaboration combines Wix's advanced customization capabilities with Moneris' integrated payment processing services to give Canadian businesses an all-in-one solution to succeed both instore and online."

Business sites are always on, and to receive the help they need when they need it, Moneris offers 24/7 customer support. In addition, to help them get started, only Moneris Online comes with up to fourteen hours of free support provided by Moneris' Website Creation team, who will work with businesses to understand their ecommerce needs and how to meet them. At launch, Moneris Online is available in three plans, starting at $36 per month, with simplified processing fees starting at 2.75% + $0.30.

For more information as well as details on monthly and annual plan offerings, please visit moneris.com/monerisonline .

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's largest provider of innovative solutions for mobile, online, and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris .

