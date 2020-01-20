Moneris Invests and Partners with Bookmark to Deliver Online Business Solutions for Canadian Small Businesses

As Part of Investment Bookmark will Exclusively Offer Moneris Payment Gateway Integration for eCommerce Solutions

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), Canada's No. 1* processor of debit and credit card payments, has entered into a strategic partnership and agreed to make an investment in Bookmark Your Life, Inc. ("Bookmark"), a Toronto-based company. Through this partnership, Moneris and Bookmark will offer a complete online business solution from website creation to payment acceptance for small businesses seeking a robust, easy-to-manage online presence.

With this partnership, Moneris is now the exclusive payment processing solution for Bookmark customers in Canada. Billed as one-stop for all things web design and web entrepreneurship, Bookmark is a website building platform that removes the complexity of web design by using artificial design intelligence to create polished, full-featured, business websites. Affordable pricing and simple management features make Bookmark an ideal choice for Canadian small businesses seeking to expand online.

"Nearly 60 per cent of small businesses in Canada** don't have an online presence and with 80 per cent of Canadians having shopped online***, it's an area they can't afford to ignore. Our collaboration with Bookmark will help small businesses get online, sell online and get paid online quickly and easily," said Angela Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Moneris. "We know how passionate Canadian entrepreneurs are about their businesses, and Moneris is committed to helping them achieve their dreams."

A Toronto-based start-up, Bookmark is an ideal web site builder for small business. With the assistance of an Artificial Intelligence Design Assistant (AIDA), Bookmark is able to deliver a fully functional website for any small business in a matter of minutes.

"We're excited to be working with Moneris to expand our reach in the Canadian market and provide market leading web building tools for small business," said David Kosmayer, Founder and CEO of Bookmark. "Moneris has a robust payment platform for ecommerce that's easy to integrate with and offers key features small business customers need. Combined with our simplified approach to website building, we are now able to deliver a complete ecommerce solution for businesses across the country."

Through this partnership, Moneris will work with Bookmark to promote the relationship and integration in market with the goal of educating small businesses on the importance of having an online presence that allows them to expand their business, increase sales and follow their passion.

Known as a payment technology innovator in Canada, Moneris is equally committed to innovation through investment and partnership. Supporting the Canadian FinTech community through these type of agreements is a key part of Moneris' strategy as it moves into 2020.

The terms of the investment in Bookmark have not been disclosed.

About Bookmark

Bookmark is an automated website building platform. Using an Artificial Intelligence Design Assistant (AIDA), Bookmark provides small business owners with optimal, personalized websites based on business type and region. The platform uses customers' specific business goals to make predictions that will improve visitor conversion rates. Bookmark is revolutionizing the way we empower small business owners to build and grow an online presence.

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's largest provider of innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

