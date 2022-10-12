Introducing the new Moneris Go Plus terminal and return of Moneris' Call for Small grant program this October.

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Moneris Solutions Corporation ("Moneris"), a Canadian leader in innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store payments, has launched Moneris Go Plus, the latest in its line of next-generation payment solutions. With this smart terminal offering, businesses of all sizes can take advantage of a larger 6" touchscreen, fast transaction processing, all-day battery life and the ability to add new applications and functionality over time.

Moneris Go Plus is a new smart terminal offering that is the latest in a line of next-generation payment solutions from Moneris. (CNW Group/Moneris)

Moneris Go Plus runs on the Ingenico Axium DX8000, an Android-based smart point-of-sale (POS) terminal. Much like its predecessor, Moneris Go, the device offers the same intuitive user interface as well as secure and reliable payment processing.

"Small businesses are a key enabler of economic growth in Canada and Moneris is committed to providing industry-leading solutions to make running their business easier," said Patrick Diab, Chief Product and Partnership Officer at Moneris. "With the Moneris Go Plus terminal, we know we are providing a solution that's flexible, and can support our merchants wherever their business takes them."

With Moneris Go Plus, merchants will enjoy everything Moneris Go offers, from the simple setup to the wireless 4G and simplified reporting. In addition, Moneris Go Plus has a modern look and feel, with a 6" touchscreen, front and rear cameras for scanning QR-codes or barcodes, and an integrated thermal printer – all while offering all-day battery life so businesses can accept payments anytime and anywhere. It also includes a flexible and scalable user management experience that allows business owners to organize and delegate administrator capabilities to staff when not present.

As part of Moneris' continued commitment to helping Canadian businesses stay strong and move forward, Moneris is bringing back the Call for Small – a program allowing customers to nominate small businesses in their community to win one of five $1,000 grants. Whether it's for pandemic recovery or funding future projects, our goal is to give businesses a bit of a boost heading into the holidays.

Moneris has long powered small businesses by giving them the tools they need to run efficiently and sustainably. Launching the Moneris Go Plus terminal and Call for Small grant are just the latest of Moneris' ongoing efforts to support and celebrate small businesses for their contributions to the economy as well as within our communities.

The Moneris Go Plus terminal is currently available for $34.95 per month. For more information, please visit POS Terminals | Moneris.

More information, and how to nominate a business can all be found on the Moneris Call for Small page.

About Moneris

Moneris is Canada's largest* provider of innovative solutions for mobile, online, and in-store payments, processing more than one in three transactions. Serving businesses of every size and industry, Moneris offers hardware, software and solutions to help transform the way businesses grow and operate, in payments and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.moneris.com and follow @moneris.

______________________ *Based on total number of transactions processed in Canada

