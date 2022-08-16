Funding aims to increase equitable access to higher education, economic opportunity, and social justice for BIPOC communities in Canada and in the United States

TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - As part of its Project Justice initiative , Molson Coors announced today another $1.5 million donation to BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) organizations dedicated to equity, empowerment, justice and community building, bringing its total cumulative investment to $4.5 million since 2020. As part of this year's initiative, Molson Coors is allocating more than $500,000 in grants to provide educational cost relief to students from underserved communities seeking to finish their college degree across North America.

Molson Coors Driving Sustainable Impact with Additional $1.5 Million in Grants to Advance Social Justice & Equity (CNW Group/Molson Coors Beverage Company)

"As a company, we firmly believe equitable access to higher education and mentorship opportunities are crucial to closing the opportunity gap among BIPOC students in underserved communities," said Gavin Hattersley, president and chief executive officer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "This year, we are proud to invest in more than 20 technical institutions dedicated to addressing educational disparities and creating a more diverse pipeline of future employees and leaders."

This year's Project Justice education grants will assist with easing the financial burden on BIPOC students in underserved communities by providing emergency support grants and scholarships, mentorship support and opportunities to learn, practice and apply workforce skills. The grants will support technical institutes and educational programming across North America, including financial student award opportunities at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada.

Molson Coors' investment will also support several Canadian organizations working to provide more equitable access to critical needs like housing and food. A donation to the BlackNorth Initiative will support their Homeownership Bridge Program, an affordable housing solution that responds to an economic and racial inclusion problem. While a donation to FoodShare will aid in their mission of food justice for communities most impacted by food insecurity, supporting their urban farming operations and subsidizing produce for these communities. Molson Coors' support also includes investments towards organizations providing counselling, education, and justice support for Indigenous peoples and communities across Canada.

Project Justice was launched in 2020 in response to civil unrest and the inequitable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on BIPOC communities. Since its inception, Molson Coors has invested more than $4.5 million in nearly 60 organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Beyond Project Justice, Molson Coors' social impact initiatives partner with organizations that aim to improve livelihoods, build resilient communities and empower the next generation of diverse leaders.

Project Justice is an important social impact initiative within the Molson Coors "Creating a World to Celebrate" sustainability strategy focused on supporting people and the planet. Today the company also released its 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance Report, which covers 2021 accomplishments towards the company's People and Planet goals along with other sustainability/ESG highlights.

For more information, please visit www.molsoncoors.com .

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company

For further information: Media Contact: Frederic Bourgeois-LeBlanc, Senior Specialist, Corporate Communications, Canada, Molson Coors Beverage Company, +1 (438) 355-6713, [email protected]