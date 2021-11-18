Molson Coors Contributes to the Disaster Relief Efforts in British Columbia With Combined Donation to the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army

CHILLIWACK, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - In the wake of heavy flooding and mudslides in British Columbia, Molson Coors is assisting disaster relief efforts through a $10,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross in British Columbia and another $10,000 donation to the Chilliwack chapter of the Salvation Army.

As the municipality of Chilliwack is the home of Molson Coors's Fraser Valley Brewery, local employees have been mobilized to help local officials as additional manpower. The brewery donated 100,000 tonnes of spent grain to farmers in our community to help feed relocated livestock.

"In such hard times for citizens of British Columbia, it is our responsibility to show the example and prioritize the community. For this reason, I would like to recognize the hard work of our employees in Chilliwack to help those in need these past few days," said David Hamel, General Manager of Operations for Western Canada at Molson Coors. "We want to assure the municipality of Chilliwack and the surrounding communities that Molson Coors will do its part in order to deploy workers and resources immediately in order to assist in the disaster relief effort."

Molson Coors is encouraging anyone to also support the relief efforts through the Canadian Red Cross or the Salvation Army.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment. Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company

For further information: Media Contact: Frederic Bourgeois-LeBlanc, Senior Communications Specialist, Molson Coors Beverage Company, +1 (438) 355-6713, [email protected]