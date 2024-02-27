Chantalle Butler promoted to President, Molson Coors Canada, as Frederic Landtmeters chooses to leave the business in April

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Molson Coors Beverage Company ("MCBC" or "Molson Coors") (NYSE: TAP) (NYSE: TAP.A) has promoted Chantalle Butler to the role of President of its Canada business, effective April 2, 2024. Butler, currently the vice president of sales finance for Canada, joined Molson Coors five years ago, and has served as a key leader for the company's strategy while overseeing fiscal activity nationwide. Butler's promotion comes as Molson Coors' strategy is paying off – driving growth in all regions and all segments of Canada. Coors Light and Molson Canadian are now the #1 and #2 brands in Ontario, and both grew volume, revenue and industry share nationally in 2023. The company is the only major brewer growing share of the flavour segment in Canada, and in 2023, Molson Coors grew more share of the on-premise, encompassing bars, restaurants, and other venues, than any other major brewer in the country.

Chantalle Butler promoted to President, Molson Coors Canada (CNW Group/Molson Coors Beverage Company)

Beyond the pivotal role Butler has played in these results, she is an experienced and accomplished consumer packaged goods executive with deep experience in the beverage alcohol industry, and she currently serves as Chair of The Beer Store (TBS), the largest beer retailer in Canada.

Prior to joining Molson Coors, Butler was Vice President, Group Controller Financial Reporting at George Weston Limited, and Vice President Finance at Weston Bakeries Limited. She also spent almost a decade in various roles at Labatt Breweries of Canada. Butler holds a Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo and has CPA and NACD Directorship certifications. Her leadership style is characterized by a commitment to growth, culture, and guiding Molson Coors toward sustained success.

"Stepping into this role is both an honour and an exciting challenge," said Chantalle Bulter. "I am deeply committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation as we continue to build upon the rich legacy of this iconic company. Together, we will navigate the evolving landscape of the Canadian beverage market, driving growth and delighting consumers with our exceptional brands."

Butler is originally from London, Ontario, Canada and is fluent in English and French. Outside of work, she enjoys staying active and spending time with her husband Warren, their two hockey-loving teenage sons and their dog, Bower.

Butler will succeed longtime Molson Coors leader Frederic Landtmeters, who will leave Molson Coors in April to move closer to his family in Belgium. Landtmeters joined Molson Coors in 2012 as Chief Marketing Officer for Europe, later assuming roles such as Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director for the UK and Ireland. He relocated to Canada in 2016.

Recognized for his exceptional leadership and his deep commitment to Molson Coors' values and culture, Landtmeters spearheaded significant successes during his time in Canada, driving substantial growth for core brands like Coors Light, the #1 light beer in Canada, and Molson, as well as the launch of successful innovations like Vizzy, Coors Seltzer, and Simply Spiked. Landtmeters' dedication to excellence and commitment to customer satisfaction have been instrumental in propelling Molson Coors to new heights.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served Molson Coors Canada and for the friendships and memories made along the way," said Frederic Landtmeters. "As I transition to new endeavors, I am confident in the capable hands of our incoming President, Chantalle Butler, and I wish her, and the entire Molson Coors team continued success."

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and Madri to Coors Original, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon Light, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well. Our Environmental, Social and Governance strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities, and the environment.

Learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Sockett

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Alexandra.sockett@molsoncoors.com

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company