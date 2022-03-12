"It's an honour of a lifetime to be able to be the Closing Ceremony flag bearer at these Games," said Jepsen. "Over the last four years things have been really challenging and coming into these Games I was unsure of where I would stand and how it would go. I was able to stand on the podium just like in 2018 but to be able to represent all of the athletes who have done so amazing here and competed their hearts out at the Games feels amazing, and it's an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life."

It has been a hard-fought journey for Jepsen to be able to compete in Beijing. Four years ago, she made her Paralympic debut at age 18 and was Canada's breakout star, winning four medals – a gold, silver, and two bronze. She also captured the country's first medal in PyeongChang and was named Canada's Best Female Athlete following the Games.

Shortly after those Games, she was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and missed the entire 2018-19 season as she managed her new illness. She returned the following year, but had her comeback cut short with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A leader on Canada's national Para alpine skiing squad, she was able to finally return to the slopes for competition with her teammates this season and made the podium in all nine of her international races leading into the Paralympic Winter Games.

Jepsen, who has been no stranger to injuries throughout her career including two torn ACLs and a broken ankle, has also been racing in Beijing with an injured ACL. She will have it repaired following the Games.

"Coming into these Games compared to 2018 was similar but different in a lot of ways. I had a lot of struggles right after the 2018 Games being diagnosed with Crohn's about six months after the Games and taking a whole season off to deal with that and learn how to manage my new chronic illness. And then I returned to the circuit and COVID happened, so it's been a very difficult and turbulent four years to say the least.

"This last season, the 2021-22 season starting in December when we got back on the circuit, has been really amazing and I put all those struggles behind me and was lucky enough to be back in Europe and racing and competing with the team. I'm just really happy to be back at the Games and performing the way I was hoping I would perform."

Canadian supporters can watch Jepsen carry the flag for Canada as the Closing Ceremony airs live on CBC/Radio-Canada at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT Sunday morning.

"A huge congratulations to Mollie for being selected as Canada's Closing Ceremony flag bearer," said Josh Dueck, chef de mission, Beijing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Mollie is such a fantastic example of perseverance, resiliency, and the power of the human spirit. She has overcome so many challenges over the past four years and to be here in Beijing racing so well and laying it down for two medals is an amazing accomplishment. She is an incredible and passionate leader who loves her sport so much, and I can't wait to join her and the rest of Team Canada at the Closing Ceremony as we celebrate an incredible Paralympic Winter Games."

In addition to airing live on TV, the Closing Ceremony can also be streamed live at Paralympic.ca, CPC's YouTube channel, cbc.ca/beijing2022 and Radio-Canada.ca/jeux-paralympiques, the free CBC Gem streaming service, the Radio-Canada Sports app, and CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games began on March 4, with Ina Forrest and Greg Westlake sharing flag bearer duties for the Opening Ceremony. Both athletes will be returning home with a medal, with Forrest claiming bronze with the wheelchair curling team, and Westlake suiting up for Canada in the Para ice hockey gold medal game on Sunday.

The Canadian Paralympic Team, with 48 athletes competing across five sports, has currently captured 23 medals with one day of competition remaining.

