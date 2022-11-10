MODERN, RELIABLE AND FRIENDLY AT FOREFRONT OF NEW HIGH-SPEED PASSENGER-ONLY FERRY SERVICE

— Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) to be the exclusive downtown to downtown route between Nanaimo and Vancouver —

NANAIMO, BC, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Launching Summer 2023, the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) will be bringing a boatload of possibilities to BC. VIFC will connect you to all the people you want to greet, to all the ways you wish to live and to all the new things you hope to experience.

It's all about being an easier, faster and more modern ferry experience. VIFC will provide service between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver, from the Nanaimo Port Authority Terminal and the Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre (at the Vancouver Convention Centre). We're talking comfortable and reliable sailings in around 70 minutes, a seamless booking process complete with reservable seats, and refreshments that will be just that…fresh. Say goodbye to the biggest pain points of travel and be ready to be welcomed aboard with a smile and a "hello".

"Islanders and Mainlanders have been asking for a modern, fast and cost-effective way to travel between the Island and Vancouver. We are so excited to be bringing forward an essential transportation service to the region and are committed to its long-term success," says Alastair Caddick, CEO of Vancouver Island Ferry Company. "We can not wait to welcome guests aboard in Summer 2023."

VIFC, in collaboration with the Snuneymuxw First Nation and the Nanaimo Port Authority, and Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre, is excited to unite people, curate adventures and open up a world of possibilities for business, personal, and commuter travel.

Per Bill Yoachim, (Acting) Chief of Snuneymuxw First Nation, "the creation of the Vancouver Island Ferry Company in Snuneymuxw territory provides amazing employment opportunities, diversifies the economy and ultimately brings people to this beautiful community to play and live. We are truly excited for people to come and learn about the Snuneymuxw people, territory, and our culture."

VIFC understands that connectivity both on the island and on the mainland is key to a successful service. We are working hard to ensure that in addition to rapid crossing times and convenient locations, getting passengers to where they want to go is a top priority.

"Vancouver Island Ferry Company will bring many positive economic impacts to the region. Looking at tourism, the opportunity is extraordinary. The ability to have people in Vancouver come over for the day, weekend or longer and see what a fabulous community we have and really bring the world here in a modern and reliable new way, is incredible," says Donna Hais, the Board Chair of the Nanaimo Port Authority.

VIFC's inaugural fleet is made up of two high-speed catamaran vessels built by the Damen Group, a Dutch-based shipbuilder and global leader in maritime innovation. Each vessel has capacity for over 350 passengers across multiple classes. More details on launch plans, sailing schedules, and fare prices to be shared early 2023.

"At Damen we are excited to see this ferry service come to life, and we take pride in building and delivering two high-quality fast ferry vessels to VIFC. But we also see this as the start of a long-term relationship and will not just leave after delivery; with our Damen Service Hub based in Victoria we are just around the corner to provide VIFC with in-service support for a safe, reliable and comfortable ferry service that will connect communities."

Leonard Krog – Mayor, City of Nanaimo

This service means increased economic activity and easier access to everything that is important to all of us. It means business and commerce can flow smoothly across the Salish sea - which is good for Nanaimo, good for Vancouver Island and a really important step in securing a prosperous future for all of us.

Andrew Voysey – COO, LEDCOR

A new affordable, reliable and fast service between Vancouver and Nanaimo will open tremendous opportunities across the region. Vancouver Island Ferry Company will be a catalyst for the area that is sure to spur further growth.

About the Vancouver Island Ferry Company

Founded in 2022 and proudly headquartered in Nanaimo, BC, the Vancouver Island Ferry Company (VIFC) is a modern Canadian ferry company transforming how we travel in BC. VIFC will deliver unsurpassed service, safety and convenience to guests looking for hassle-free travel. For more information on the Vancouver Island Ferry Company, please visit www.vifc.com.

Alastair Caddick is an experienced business leader with 25 years' experience working in both the private and public sector. Mr. Caddick's experience spans multiple industries including transportation, finance, real estate and management consulting. Mr. Caddick brings a strong background to VIFC in the areas of business strategy, business operations, finance and customer service. Prior to his role in starting-up VIFC, Mr. Caddick founded Cascadia Partners, a British Columbia based management consulting firm focused on helping BC companies navigate complex challenges, make better-informed decisions, and improve their operations. Prior to Cascadia, Mr. Caddick was a Vice President with CHC Helicopter, a Vancouver headquartered helicopter services company that operated a fleet of helicopters serving customers around the world. Mr. Caddick has lived on the West Coast with his family for the past 20 years and frequently travels between Vancouver and Vancouver Island for business and travel.

