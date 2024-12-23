CALGARY, AB and TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - MNP and BDO, two of Canada's leading professional services firms, announced today that MNP will acquire a select number of BDO's Canadian offices, partners and team members, effective December 31, 2024.

In total, 21 BDO Canada offices, with more than 40 partners and 420 team members will join MNP. The transaction will include selected locations in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and P.E.I.; provinces where both firms have offices. A list of the selected offices can be found below.

BDO logo (CNW Group/MNP)

MNP's business model is designed to support its clients, team members and communities with a locally focused approach. The firm operates under an integrated national and local model where team members across Canada are able to access national resources to deliver whatever professional services clients may need.

MNP's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Tuffs, CPA, CA, shared that the transaction reflects the firm's commitment to being 'national in scope and local in focus.'

"MNP is a homegrown Canadian firm that was established in 1958. With the addition of the new offices we will have nearly 150 offices coast-to-coast, including in the largest urban centres, mid-sized cities, and the smaller rural cities and towns that we find across all provinces.

"Our business model has always been designed to support clients in the communities where we live and work, regardless of their size. This addition reflects our commitment and focus to helping clients in the private, not-for-profit and public sectors across Canada. Our specialized services, expertise and experience will be enhanced by the BDO partners and team members who are joining us. We are thrilled to welcome these professionals to our firm."

BDO's Chief Executive Officer, Bruno Suppa, CPA, CA emphasized that the transaction was carefully considered and is an important step into the future.

"It has been a pleasure to work with our Partners and team members to serve our clients in these markets. As we prepare for 2025 and beyond, our priority is modernizing our firm to elevate the delivery of integrated solutions across our expansive network of 80+ offices nationally.

We are proud of BDO's strong history in these communities and saying goodbye to trusted colleagues is never easy. In working with the team at MNP we have developed a supportive transition plan for our team and clients."

Both firms are aligned in their commitment to maintaining exemplary client service and business continuity throughout the transition. All impacted clients and team members have been notified.

The offices included in this transaction are Collingwood, Cranbrook, Dryden, Fort Frances, Grande Prairie, Hanover, Kenora, Kincardine, Lethbridge, Lindsay, Mitchell, Mount Forest, Orangeville, Owen Sound, Peterborough, Port Elgin, Prince George, Summerside, Thunder Bay, Walkerton, and Wiarton. BDO's Personal Debt Solutions (PDS) services and offices in these locations are not part of this transaction.

Financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.

About MNP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them.

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients across a variety of sectors and segments. For over 100 years, our team has served communities across Canada through an integrated service offering including accounting, assurance, tax, and consulting services. This is complemented by deep industry knowledge and positions BDO to advise clients with both domestic and global needs.

BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President, Marketing, MNP at [email protected]; Robin Ashford, Vice President, Marketing, MNP at [email protected]; Tara Berze, Chief Marketing Officer, BDO at [email protected]; Lillian Chieh, Director, Brand & Operations, BDO at [email protected]