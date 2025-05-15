NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN CORNWALL

MNP Joins Forces with Johnston Beaudette Chartered Professional Accountants, Building on Commitment to Support the Eastern Ontario Marketplace

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with the chartered professional accounting firm, Johnston Beaudette Chartered Professional Accountants, effective July 1, 2025. Based in Cornwall, Ontario, the firm is led by Partner Josée Payette, who will join MNP as a Partner, supported by seven existing team members.

Johnston Beaudette Chartered Professional Accountants has deep roots in the Cornwall business community, providing a wide range of accounting and tax services to companies in a wide variety of industries, including the agriculture and construction sectors.

MNP has grown rapidly across Eastern Ontario over the last several years, growing to include seven locations (Cornwall, Kingston, Brockville, Ottawa (2), Gatineau and Hawkesbury), and over 285 team members, including 37 partners.

Jeff Hanley, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Southeastern Ontario, said that the move reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"We are very happy to welcome the Johnston Beaudette Chartered Professional Accountants team to our Firm. Like our existing group in Cornwall, they have a deep understanding of the region's business community and a focus on helping mid-market companies thrive. By bringing our two teams together, we will be even better positioned to support all our clients with a wide breadth of services."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 130 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting and advisory services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Josée and her team to the MNP family." added Jared Bourne, CPA, CA, Executive Vice President, Ontario outside GTA at MNP. " Our growth in Eastern Ontario has been strong and steady, and we have always been deliberate in selecting firms who align with our culture and values to join us. Johnston Beaudette Chartered Professional Accountants share the entrepreneurial spirit and trusted business approach that define MNP."

Johnston Beaudette Chartered Professional Accountants Partner, Josée Payette, CPA, CA, says the merger strengthens her team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive and reach their evolving business objectives. MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater support that will help us service our clients. This merger also provides new opportunities for our people to learn and develop their careers by working with MNP's diverse teams and client base."

The Johnston Beaudette Chartered Professional Accountants team will move into MNP's Cornwall office in July 2025.

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

SOURCE MNP

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Josée Payette, CPA, CA, Partner, Johnston Beaudette Chartered Professional Accountants at [email protected]