Mitch Marner partners with SkipTheDishes to launch an exclusive virtual restaurant, Mitch's Dishes, to deliver game day eats to your doorstep

Mitch's Dishes will serve up Mitch-approved eats, with a portion of all proceeds being donated to the Marner Assist Foundation

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes , Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, is brimming with excitement to announce the launch of its new exclusive virtual restaurant in partnership with none other than NHL® All-Star Mitch Marner.

As the official food delivery app of the NHL®, Skip is committed to delivering gameday favourites while enhancing the viewing experience for fans at home. "Mitch's Dishes'' is a virtual restaurant that will be a pop-up delivery experience for fans across Ontario in multiple cities, available exclusively through the Skip app for a limited time.

Known for his discerning taste buds, Mitch takes his food game as seriously as his hockey game. The exclusive-to-Skip virtual restaurant will offer a variety of Mitch-approved dishes for fans in 50 locations including Toronto, Kingston, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Kitchener, Niagara, London, and more. With an array of shareable and handheld eats, fans can cheer on their favourite teams right from the comfort of their homes with the fan-food-inspired kitchen just a tap away.

For a limited time, Skip will give Ontario a taste of Mitch's gameday with menu items carefully curated by winner of Chopped Canada, Chef Matt Rosen. The exclusive menu includes fan favourites like the "Crispy Chicken Wraparound" and "The Hat Trick" appy platter - all given the stamp of approval by Mitch himself to fuel that pre, during, and post-game energy. Talk about teamwork.

"It's important to gear up before every game with the right fuel" says Marner. "Skip has always been known for having the best game day eats and a variety of options, so this year, we wanted to kick things up a notch with a restaurant of menu items entirely approved by me - perfect for fans of the game or even just fans of delicious, savoury meals."

Other menu items include:

Goalie Pulled Pork

The Mitchell Burger: a double patty with Mitch-approved toppings

The 4 on 4: your pick of two Sammitches or One-Handers, two Little Leaguer meals, and two orders of sea salt chippers

Too Many Men Combo: four Sammitches or One-Handers, two orders of sea salt chippers, and four drinks

A pound of Mitch's right wings

"We always strive to bring Canadians together through food, and who knows more about game-day food rituals than Mitch Marner himself," says Cheryl Radisa, VP, Marketing at SkipTheDishes. "We're thrilled that Skip can bring hockey fans and food lovers together over a restaurant curated just for them, and provide a little extra joy to those in need along the way."

Drop the mitts - and mark your calendars - to get the first taste of Mitch's Dishes on March 2nd, 2023. Sports fan or not, this exclusive virtual restaurant will surely assist with any and all gameday cravings.

In addition to serving up the best game day eats possible, a portion of proceeds from all orders placed on "Mitch's Dishes" will be donated to the Marner Assist Foundation to #MakeAnAssist in combating food insecurity across the country. The organization works to generate sustainable change for youth by providing assistance in social care, health and education to ensure a prosperous future for the children of Canada.

Hungry for more? Also launching alongside the virtual restaurant are brand new creative spots on Skip's digital and social channels featuring Mitch himself. The spots highlight the restaurant's cheeky menu items and Mitch's discerning food tastes. There may even be appearances from his closest loved ones - who speak candidly about Mitch's eating habits.

To enjoy this limited time offer, customers can open the Skip app on their phone or on the website, search "Mitch's Dishes by Skip," place an order, and have it delivered directly to their doorstep, ensuring they don't miss a moment of the action on the ice!

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

