Mistplay - The loyalty platform for gamers has been named one of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ Awards

Mistplay started off as a loyalty program for mobile games, and later added the ability for players to chat, follow each other and launch communities within the platform. Mistplay's CEO, Henri-Charles Machalani, said "we're providing a way for our users to connect around mobile games".

Machalani, credits the company's early success to the platform's broad appeal to both players and developers. Machalani said, "The idea of earning loyalty rewards by playing games gets people excited. We use machine learning and advanced targeting to drive highly engaged players to the games featured on our platform, making Mistplay a valuable partner for any game developer."

Companies-to-Watch winners are new companies headquartered in Canada, demonstrating superior technology, effective management experience and common traits of Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award winners. To be eligible, candidates must also devote a significant portion of their operating revenues to creating proprietary technology or intellectual property.

"Companies-to-Watch winners deserve recognition for their early stage growth, bold entrepreneurship and forward thinking," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "By demonstrating courage, seeking opportunities, and taking calculated risks, these outstanding companies are key to the success of the technology sector. Every winner should feel a sense of pride for this success, and motivation to continue striving to succeed in the future."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ - The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to-Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

