Mistplay Launches LoyaltyPlay: A Gaming Reward Hub to Generate New Revenue for App Publishers

MONTREAL, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Since its conception in 2016, Mistplay has grown to be the leading rewards program for mobile gamers, pioneering the rewarded play industry for publishers worldwide. Today, it's expanding its product suite to include LoyaltyPlay, a gaming reward hub that empowers mobile app publishers to monetize and retain users through deeply engaging features and mechanics.

"Our vision with LoyaltyPlay is to go beyond the conventional offerwall model and introduce a reward experience that fosters deeper loyalty with a user's favorite apps through the power of gaming" said Tricia Han, CEO of Mistplay. "As original drivers of rewarded play, we've spent nearly a decade refining engagement and monetization in our own app – and now, we're bringing that expertise to publishers across industries, with even smarter AI enhancements coming soon. We firmly believe in a future where mobile apps break down traditional industry barriers to create innovative solutions that redefine user engagement and delight."

At the heart of LoyaltyPlay is a customizable gaming reward hub that rewards users with a publisher's in-app currency. As users select and play games from a game catalog of top games and genres, they are rewarded with host app currency for reaching game checkpoints, completing in-game activities, and making in-app purchases. More playtime in games through LoyaltyPlay means more currency in a user's in-app wallet, which drives them back into the host app to further engage. Through developing this engagement loop, LoyaltyPlay heightens the overall app experience for users while generating a consistent supplemental revenue stream for the publisher.

This is just the beginning. In the months ahead, Mistplay will deploy its proprietary AI engine to elevate the platform further, introducing AI-driven game recommendations and Smart LiveOps to drive further scale and performance.

LoyaltyPlay has officially launched in the U.S. and is currently available through Mistplay for iPhone. Our flagship partnership with Super.com will soon be available to users, bringing a premium selection of games from top publishers to the app's dedicated user base.

"Super.com is excited to partner with Mistplay to bring their unique rewarded offer content to our users. We're looking forward to leveraging Mistplay's expertise in loyalty-driven engagement to enhance the user experience and unlock even more ways for our members to earn. We can't wait to showcase Mistplay's innovative approach on our platform." – Hussein Fazal, CEO & Co-Founder, Super.com

For more information about the platform, please visit our website at business.mistplay.com.

