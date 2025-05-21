Mistplay for iPhone launch unlocks new scale and rewarded inventory for game advertisers

MONTREAL, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Since its foundation in 2016, Mistplay has powered the leading rewards-based user acquisition platform for mobile gamers, delivering high-LTV players at scale through its proven rewarded play model. Today, we're thrilled to announce the long-awaited release of Mistplay for iPhone, bringing new dimensions of scale and inventory and offering more opportunities for publishers to acquire, monetize, and nurture loyal, high-value players.

"Unveiling Mistplay for iPhone today marks a milestone we've long awaited – and one our partners have been asking for" said Tricia Han, CEO of Mistplay. "After years of innovating rewarded advertising on Android, we're thrilled to bring our rewarded play expertise to iOS in a unique way to solve real challenges for advertisers – reaching high-value users in a privacy-centric landscape, driving engagement beyond traditional ads, and scaling LTV. To our partners who've been with us on this journey: thank you. The best is yet to come."

Launched in 2016, Mistplay's loyalty platform has scaled to millions of active users driving hundreds of millions in IAP spend across 9 key markets. With the arrival of Mistplay for iPhone, we're introducing a powerful new reward system for iPhone users and unlocking new ad inventory for publishers. Players can earn rewards for completing in-game events, go head-to-head in Tournaments to increase their earnings, and participate in game trivia and surveys. This approach enables publishers to hit their advertising performance goals and achieve ROI by acquiring high-value, loyal users.

Our commitment to innovation and development ensures that both Mistplay reward apps across iOS and Android platforms will continue to evolve as we continue to push the rewarded advertising and rewarded play industry forward for players and publishers alike.

Mistplay for iPhone is currently available for iPhone devices in the US, with a continued global rollout planned for the rest of 2025. For more details, visit our website at business.mistplay.com.

About Mistplay

Mistplay is the #1 loyalty app for mobile gamers. Its community of millions of engaged mobile gamers uses Mistplay to discover new games to play and earn rewards. Headquartered in Montreal and launched in 2016, Mistplay has climbed the ranks as a media source for game publishers, most recently ranking #9 overall on the 2024 AppsFlyer Performance Index for Android Gaming. For more information, visit Mistplay.com.

