AdTech powerhouse Marc Bearman joins Mistplay to steer future rewarded advertising innovation

MONTREAL, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Mistplay, the pioneer of play-and-earn in the rewarded ad space, today announced the addition of Marc Bearman as General Manager for new ad tech products. With over a decade of experience shaping the ad tech industry, Marc brings a proven track record of scaling high-impact SDK businesses and driving strategic growth for major players in the industry.

Bearman is a seasoned ad tech veteran, having built the Unity Ads team in EMEA, led X's MoPub business up through a $1B AppLovin acquisition, and driven Fetch Play's growth as GM of gaming – now, he's bringing his expertise to Mistplay.

In his new role at Mistplay, Bearman will spearhead the expansion of the company's future product innovation, empowering publishers to take the power of gaming play-and-earn into their own hands for a loyalty-driven way to increase LTV. As Mistplay prepares to unveil the "new era of rewarded advertising" at this week's MAU, Bearman's leadership will be instrumental in redefining how the mobile app industry leverages rewarded play and AI to power new engagement and monetization.

"I see this as a potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Bearman on joining the team. "Mistplay has been a pioneer in the rewarded gaming space and has built a significant ecosystem that perfectly connects the right player to the right game, driving the highest possible ROAS for advertisers. Now, as we expand our product offerings for publishers, we have the unique chance to empower them to create their own loyalty programs. This not only unlocks incremental revenue but also cements Mistplay's role as the go-to partner for app and gaming publishers looking to maximize engagement and monetization. I'm thrilled to be part of this next chapter and to help shape the future of loyalty in mobile gaming."

Mistplay CEO, Tricia Han, added: "Marc's deep expertise in ad tech and his history of driving ad tech innovation make him the ideal leader to scale our expanding product suite. His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize how publishers monetize and retain players through rewards. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

With Bearman's leadership, Mistplay is poised to continue to redefine loyalty in mobile gaming, offering publishers innovative tools to enhance user experiences and maximize LTV. Catch Bearman and other Mistplay leadership at MAU this week to discuss the power of loyalty and where the rewarded advertising industry is headed next.

About Mistplay

Mistplay is the #1 loyalty app for mobile gamers. Its community of millions of engaged mobile gamers uses Mistplay to discover new games to play and earn rewards. Headquartered in Montreal and launched in 2016, Mistplay has climbed the ranks as a media source for game publishers, most recently ranking #9 overall on the 2024 AppsFlyer Performance Index for Android Gaming. For more information, visit Mistplay.com.

Media contact: Julia Hong, Director of Marketing, Demand Generation, [email protected]