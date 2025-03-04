Mistplay's 2025 Mobile Gaming Loyalty Index Quantifies Player Loyalty and Genres that Drive LTV

New data reveals key strategies for publishers to enhance player loyalty and drive sustainable growth in the mobile gaming industry

MONTREAL, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Mistplay Inc. , the leading loyalty app for mobile gamers, today published its second Mobile Gaming Loyalty Index, a quantitative analysis created in collaboration with AppsFlyer , the global leader in marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics. The report evaluates player loyalty across various game genres, utilizing key monetization and engagement metrics and qualitative insights from over 4,500 mobile gamers on Android and iOS. The findings offer invaluable benchmarks for publishers striving to drive LTV and growth in an increasingly competitive mobile gaming landscape.

Loyalty rating of mobile game genres in 2025. (CNW Group/Mistplay)

"Loyalty is a critical component for achieving the lifetime value necessary for growth. Our 2025 index reveals that fostering loyalty requires a holistic approach, drawing insights from different genres and leveraging innovative strategies that engage players throughout their lifecycl e." - Tricia Han, CEO at Mistplay

"Winning loyalty in mobile gaming requires a holistic strategy that integrates advertising, onboarding, engagement, and monetization. With the average time to first purchase hovering just over two days post-install, the opportunity to capture and convert users is short-lived. Publishers and marketers must invest in adaptive experiences, dynamic pricing, and robust loyalty programs to ensure players remain engaged for the long haul." – Adam Smart, Director of Product, Gaming at AppsFlyer

Mistplay's 2024 Mobile Gaming Growth Report provides holistic insights through a segmented analysis, spanning spenders, non-spenders, and core personas based on top mobile game genres. Key findings include:

Puzzle games lead loyalty: Puzzle games (loyalty score 85) emerge as the frontrunners in both overall player loyalty and monetization, characterized by a high share of spenders and a casual, accessible gameplay style that keeps players coming back for more.

RPGs tails Puzzle for monetization performance: Following closely behind Puzzle, RPGs place second in monetization, ranking highly in share of spenders by D30 (4.9%), achieved through immersive storylines and high-value purchases that enhance player interaction and revenue potential.

Match games dominate in engagement: Match games take the overall lead in engagement, achieving the highest D30 average retention (6.6%) and second-highest average sessions per user on Android (3.2) through the power of effective onboarding and player connection.

Loyalty is long-lasting and fuels word-of-mouth growth: With nearly half of mobile gamers (49%) playing their favourite title for more than a year, and 39% of loyal players referring three or more friends in that time, it's clear that fostering a deep connection with players can reap long-term value for publishers.

Utility matters for driving IAP revenue: Addressing post-purchase regret is crucial, as 46% of players cite limited in-game purchase utility as a significant concern. Publishers are encouraged to optimize the cost-to value ratio of in-app purchases (IAPs).

As players continue to evolve, so must the strategies employed by publishers to capture their share of a saturated market. The 2025 Mobile Gaming Loyalty Index provides actionable insights that can help gaming companies innovate across advertising, onboarding, engagement, and monetization to build lasting relationships with players.

Download the full report here: LINK

