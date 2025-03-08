Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Ontario and Canada announce proposed settlement and next steps on Rouge River Valley Tract Claim

TORONTO, March 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Ontario Ministry of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation, and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

Honouring the Treaty relationship and working in partnership is key to advancing lasting reconciliation. We believe the best way to address outstanding issues is through negotiations and dialogue.

Today, Ogimaa-Kwe (Chief) Claire Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, the Honourable Greg Rickford, Ontario's Minister for Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, announced a proposed financial settlement to resolve the Mississaugas of the Credit's Rouge River Valley Tract Claim.

Negotiators for the parties have initialed the agreement, which means they are prepared to recommend a proposed settlement for ratification and signing. The proposed settlement includes $108.4 million from Canada and $75 million from Ontario, for a total settlement of $183.4 million for past losses.

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation's Rouge River Valley Tract Claim addresses a longstanding treaty-related dispute between the parties that dates back to the late 18th century. In its claim, the Mississaugas of the Credit asserts outstanding Aboriginal rights and title to an area encompassing 128,697 acres in the southern part of the Rouge River Valley Tract on the north shore of Lake Ontario.

Through these negotiations, the First Nation is seeking fair financial compensation from the Crown and a renewed Treaty relationship based on mutual respect, partnership and shared prosperity. The proposed financial settlement is an opportunity for Ontario and Canada to provide compensation to the Mississaugas of the Credit to settle this 230-year-old Treaty dispute.

As the next step, the First Nation is moving forward with a community engagement process to provide information about the proposed settlement to their members. The First Nation will set a date in the near future for a community vote to seek approval from their members on the proposed settlement. Following community approval, the proposed settlement must also be approved by the First Nation, Ontario and Canada before it can be finalized and signed by the parties.

Negotiated claim settlements help address past wrongs and contribute to reconciliation in Canada by rebuilding relationships and creating new opportunities for First Nations like the Mississaugas of the Credit to build a more prosperous future for their communities based on their own priorities.

Quotes

"The proposed settlement represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to renew and repair our Nation-to-Nation relationships with Ontario and Canada. Resolving these claims is both necessary and just. As a progressive First Nation, the Mississaugas of the Credit is committed to working with our partners and neighbors in continuing to build a strong, self-sustaining community. By addressing past injustices through a collaborative solution, we can rebuild trust and move forward together on the path of reconciliation, working toward a brighter future for the benefit of all."

Ogimaa-Kwe (Chief) Claire Sault,

Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

"The proposed settlement is a major step forward in our shared work to renew and repair our Nation-to-Nation relationship with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. Settling claims is the right thing to do. By addressing past wrongs through a shared solution, we can begin to rebuild trust and continue moving forward together in our journey toward reconciliation and a better future."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Ontario acknowledges its responsibility to address historic grievances through respectful and meaningful dialogue with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. The proposed settlement reflects Chief Sault's leadership and our shared commitment to strengthening nation-to-nation relationships and fostering lasting economic reconciliation."

The Honourable Greg Rickford

Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation

Quick facts

The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation is located in southern Ontario near the town of Hagersville and has a total of 2693 members.

near the town of and has a total of 2693 members. The First Nation submitted their Rouge River Valley Tract Claim to Canada and Ontario in 2015.

and in 2015. The ownership of private property within the claim lands is not in question and is not at issue in this claim. This is a claim for financial compensation only.

The Rouge National Urban Park is located within the claim area and will remain a national park for the enjoyment of all.

The First Nation is seeking to address past wrongs outside of the courts and receive fair financial compensation from the Crown through these negotiations.

Negotiations between Canada and the First Nation began in 2022 and Ontario joined the negotiations in the fall of 2024.

and the First Nation began in 2022 and joined the negotiations in the fall of 2024. Following approval by the parties, the proposed settlement will resolve the outstanding dispute between the parties and pave the way for continued collaboration as Treaty partners in our journey toward reconciliation.

