MONTREAL, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - It was with a sparkle in their eyes that a few thousand children from 800 Montreal families welcomed, this Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the Montreal Firefighters who proceeded, in a spirit of great sharing, to the joyful delivery of substantial baskets of foodstuffs and gifts directly to the homes of these families whose economic status is precarious in these times of inflationary spirals, housing crisis and deplorable widening of the gaps between the better off and the less well off in our society.

In a spirit of solidarity, fraternity and humanity, Montreal Firefighters and volunteers put their hearts into distributing hundreds of food baskets and thousands of gifts for the children. (CNW Group/Association des pompiers de Montréal)

"If you only knew how gratifying it is for us to see that our community action brings happiness and comfort to these too many families in need," said Chris Ross, President of the Montreal Firefighters Association. He added that the gratitude expressed by young and old alike, with smiles as unexpected as they are spontaneous, is a source of deep satisfaction for the firefighters, inspiring them and reinforcing their conviction that this timely help still has its place.

Firefighters are pleased to have been able to reconnect this year, face to face, with 800 families after a forced interlude due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. In the alternative, however, Montreal firefighters were still able to meet their goals of helping hundreds of families during the pandemic and containment, setting up an internet crowdfunding campaign that exceeded even those goals, though limiting their direct action to the more anonymous handing out of purchase certificates and gift cards. "This year, we are happy to have reconnected in a human warmth frankly expressed by both sides," said the leader of the APM.

This 35th edition will continue until December 24, a few hours before Christmas Eve. The president of the Association declared himself very proud of the unconditional commitment of the members of the union who, since the beginning of this great popular initiative, have helped more than 40,000 families and tens of thousands of children who would otherwise have been deprived of a Christmas worthy of the name.

In accordance with their values, and their mission to protect property and people, even more, the firefighters want to continue to contribute to ideally change the face of poverty that unfortunately grows year after year in Montreal, often wreaking havoc on families who, until then, lived in relative comfort and security.

Mr. Ross finally praised the fact that the entire Christmas Basket Campaign Team and its volunteers have worked hard to find viable solutions to help these hundreds of families and children that the community cannot afford to ignore, especially in these so-called festive times.

