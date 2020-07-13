Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls: Government of Canada announces support of commemoration initiatives in Nunavik

PUVIRNITUQ, QC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - In recent months, the daily lives of not-for-profit and non-governmental organizations, including organizations in northern communities, have been particularly shaken with the COVID-19 pandemic, which added further pressure on their already limited and valuable resources. The Government of Canada is committed to continuing to support them in their mission and initiatives, including commemoration, to the best of its ability.

Commemoration is a powerful way to honour truths, support healing, create awareness, and advance reconciliation. We cannot fully address the systemic causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ and Two-Spirit people without acknowledging the past.

That's why the Government of Canada created the Commemoration Fund which invests over $13 million in over 100 commemoration initiatives from coast to coast to coast to help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, including LGTBQ and Two-Spirit people.

As part of this investment, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Canada's Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced today that the Government of Canada is providing $100,000 in support of the Inuulitsivik Health Centre's On the Land workshops-commemoration events in the communities of Puvirnituq and Inukjuak, Quebec, and for the commission of a commemoration sculpture. This project will help honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ and Two-Spirit people, and increase awareness about this ongoing national tragedy.

This responds to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' interim report, issued in November 2017, and stems from a Call for Proposals launched by Minister Monsef under the Commemoration Fund in February 2019.

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls submitted its Final Report on June 3, 2019. The Government of Canada is working to end this national tragedy with Indigenous, provincial and territorial partners. We are continuing to co-develop the National Action Plan and to recognize and honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ and Two-Spirit people, and support the healing of families, survivors and First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

"The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was a step forward and not an end. We cannot move forward and eliminate gender-based violence without first acknowledging the past. That is why supporting commemorative projects across Canada, such as the Inuulitsivik Health Centre's On the Land workshops-commemoration events and sculptures, is so important to help honour those who are missing and those whose lives have been tragically lost."



The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The Inuulitsivik Health Centre's commemoration initiatives are making a concrete contribution to the Government of Canada's efforts to raise awareness of this national tragedy and to put an end to it. The funding for this project is making a real difference in the lives of the people of Nunavik, but also of the entire province."



The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, P.C., M.P.

Quebec Lieutenant

Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The MMIWG2S+ Commemoration initiatives in Nunavik will honour family and community members who were tragically taken from us. The objective is to foster the healing of families, survivors and communities whose lives have been forever changed. We know there is much more work to do to end this national tragedy. We are working in partnership to take concrete actions that will keep Indigenous women, girls, LGBTQ and Two-Spirit people safe wherever they live."

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, M.D., P.C., M.P.

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

| "This investment from the federal government will help support a crucial part of the healing process for our communities in Nunavik. We must remember and honour Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ and Two-Spirit people who are missing or have been murdered. They have been tragically taken from their families, friends and communities, and it is our hope that in remembering them, we can help stop the cycle of violence."

Maata Putugu, Director of Social Services

Inuulitsivik Health Centre

In 2016, the Government of Canada provided $53.8 million to establish the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, to complete its important work, and it received additional funding of $38 million to support its extension to complete its Final Report.

provided to establish the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, to complete its important work, and it received additional funding of to support its extension to complete its Final Report. The National Inquiry released an interim report with recommendations on November 1, 2017 . The Government of Canada responded to the interim report on June 5, 2018 including launching the Commemoration Fund.

. The Government of responded to the interim report on including launching the Commemoration Fund. The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls presented its Final Report to the public at a televised closing ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec on June 3, 2019 . The Prime Minister committed to thoroughly reviewing the final report to determine the next steps we need to take together to prevent violence against Indigenous women and girls, and Indigenous LGBTQ and Two-Spirit people.

on . The Prime Minister committed to thoroughly reviewing the final report to determine the next steps we need to take together to prevent violence against Indigenous women and girls, and Indigenous LGBTQ and Two-Spirit people. While Indigenous women and girls made up only 5% of Canada's total female population according to the 2016 Census (Statistics Canada, 2018), they account for 23% of all women and girls murdered in Canada between 2014 and 2018 (Statistics Canada, 2019).

total female population according to the 2016 Census (Statistics Canada, 2018), they account for 23% of all women and girls murdered in between 2014 and 2018 (Statistics Canada, 2019). As part of Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the Government of Canada announced new funding to provide critical support to Indigenous families and communities during this crisis, based on needs that have been identified. The funding includes:

COVID-19 Economic Response Plan, the Government of announced new funding to provide critical support to Indigenous families and communities during this crisis, based on needs that have been identified. The funding includes: $10 million to Indigenous Services Canada's existing network of 46 shelters on First Nations reserves and in Yukon to support Indigenous women and children fleeing violence through the Family Violence Prevention Program.

to Indigenous Services Canada's existing network of 46 shelters on First Nations reserves and in to support Indigenous women and children fleeing violence through the Family Violence Prevention Program.

$285.1 million to support the ongoing public health response to COVID-19 in Indigenous communities;

to support the ongoing public health response to COVID-19 in Indigenous communities;

$270 million to supplement the On-Reserve Income Assistance Program to address increased demand on the program; and

to supplement the On-Reserve Income Assistance Program to address increased demand on the program; and

$44.8 million over five years to build 12 new shelters, which will help protect and support Indigenous women and girls experiencing and fleeing violence.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

The Government of Canada is committed to addressing the systemic causes of violence and increasing the safety of Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ and two-spirit people.

In 2016, in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action #41, the Government of Canada's launched the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in order to end the violence faced by Indigenous women and girls.

Between September 2016 to December 2018, the National Inquiry conducted and in-depth study and analysis on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, including LGBTQ and two-spirit people, by collecting information from community and institutional hearings, reviewing past and current research, and conducting forensic analyses of police records. The Inquiry also gathered evidence from over 1,400 witnesses, including survivors of violence, the families of victims, and subject-matter experts and Knowledge Keepers.

On November 1, 2017, the National Inquiry issued its Interim Report. The Government of Canada has taken a family-first approach to addressing the recommendations contained therein, recognizing the significant strength and courage of the family members of murdered or missing Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ and two-spirit people who contributed to the Inquiry. This included an allocation of $50 million in funding to:

provide health and support services to survivors and families of missing and murdered women and girls, including LGBTQ and two-spirit people;

support a national oversight body at the Royal Canadian Mounted Police;

support a review of police policies and practices; and,

commemorate the lives and legacies of Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ and two-spirit people.

The Path Forward

The National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls presented its Final Report to families, survivors, Indigenous leaders, as well as federal, provincial and territorial governments at a closing ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec, on June 3, 2019. At this event, the Prime Minister welcomed the release of the Final Report and highlighted the Government of Canada's commitment to addressing this issue.

The Government of Canada is committed to ending the disappearances and deaths of Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ and two-spirit people, and to helping prevent and eliminate violence against them in future generations. It is an integral part of the Government's commitment to reconciliation.

The Inquiry's Final Report is far-reaching and deals with many underlying systemic issues. Its recommendations, directed towards multiple levels of government and various stakeholders, is helping identify the Government of Canada's next steps in preventing the systemic violence that led and continues to lead to this tragedy.

Concrete actions are already being implemented to address some issues highlighted in the Final Report, such as:

Eliminating Gender Discrimination in the Indian Act ;

; Enacting legislation respecting Indigenous languages;

Enacting legislation reforming the child and family services system; and,

Investing in education, housing, Family Information Liaison Units and community-based supports, commemoration initiatives.

We know there is more to do. The Government of Canada is focusing current efforts to co-develop a National Action Plan with Indigenous, provincial, and territorial partners to address the ongoing violence towards Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ and two-spirit people, as well as to recognize and honour the lives and legacies of those who are missing or have been murdered. We are also working to support the healing of families, survivors, and First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Commemoration Fund

The National Inquiry reminds us that commemoration is an essential part of truth gathering, healing, and reconciliation.



The Government of Canada created the Commemoration Fund to address recommendations and calls for early action from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls interim report. The Fund invests over $13 million over two years to over 100 projects to help honour the lives and legacies of missing Indigenous women and girls, and LGBTQ and two-spirit people.

In February 2019, Minister Monsef issued a Call for Proposals through Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program, soliciting Indigenous governments and organizations working with families, survivors, and communities to develop and implement commemoration initiatives for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ and two-spirit people. Women and Gender Equality Canada has a longstanding relationship with Indigenous women's organizations, particularly addressing the issue of violence against Indigenous women and girls, both through funding opportunities and ongoing dialogue.

After the call closed on March 28, 2019, the Department engaged Indigenous external review committees, composed of affected individuals, including family members, community representatives, Indigenous artists and grassroots advocates, to review and recommend proposals for funding. Over 100 projects have been approved.

Commemoration includes honouring, educating, and remembering, missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ and two-spirit people, and acknowledging the broad and systemic causes of this violence. It is an important part of the healing journey for families and survivors, public education and awareness, and bringing communities together as part of the reconciliation process. Examples include (but are not limited to):

Holding events that contribute to healing by acknowledging those who were murdered or went missing, and bringing people together to share and support one another.

Creating items that leave a legacy or educate people about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and LGBTQ and two-spirit people.

Coordinating and supporting commemoration initiatives.

Developing and implementing region-wide or nation-wide commemoration initiatives.

Puvirnituq and Inukjuak, Québec (Nunavik) Project

Today's announcement profiled Inuulitsivik Health Centre, which was selected for federal funding through the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Commemoration Fund.

Project title: On the Land Workshops-Commemoration Event and the Commission of a Commemoration Sculpture

Funding amount: $100,000

Through this project, the Inuulitsivik Health Centre will honour the lives and legacies of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S individuals and increase awareness about this ongoing national tragedy. Project activities will include one workshop on the land in the communities of Puvirnituq and Inukjuak, as well as the unveiling of a commemorative sculpture.

The Inuulitsivik Health Centre contributes to the improvement of the overall health, well-being, and living conditions of communities through accessible, integrated and quality services. These services promote the empowerment of individuals towards their overall health in its many aspects, respecting individual and collective values (cultural and traditional) of each community.

