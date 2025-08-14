TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Women with disabilities continue to face persistent barriers to fully participating in the workforce — barriers that limit their economic security, leadership opportunities, and ability to contribute their talents to Canada's growth. The federal government is committed to removing those barriers, because building a strong, resilient economy is only possible when all women can participate and thrive.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), along with Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina—Harbourfront, announced $656,053 for Realize. Their project, Breaking Barriers and Shaping Inclusive Workplaces for Women with Episodic Disabilities, will tackle the systemic obstacles that keep women with episodic disabilities from achieving their full potential in the workforce.

Through training opportunities, employer engagement, and community-building initiatives, this project will challenge harmful gender norms and attitudes, strengthen workplace policies, and expand opportunities for employment and career advancement.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting women in every part of our economy, because when women succeed, Canada succeeds. Women with episodic disabilities bring skills, leadership, and resilience to their workplaces, yet too often face barriers that hold them back. By partnering with organizations like Realize, we're breaking down those barriers and creating more inclusive workplaces where every woman can contribute her talents, grow her career, and help build a stronger, more competitive Canada."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Realize's project plays an important role in building a stronger economy for everyone, where women living with episodic disabilities can fully participate and meaningfully contribute as they enter or rejoin the workforce. Supporting inclusive workplaces helps workers, employers, and Canada."

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, Member of Parliament for University—Rosedale

"Throughout my career, I've seen firsthand how removing barriers for women and diverse people unlocks potential, strengthens communities, and drives economic growth. The Government of Canada's investment in Realize will help ensure that women and gender diverse people with episodic disabilities have the opportunities and support they need to share their talents."

Chi Nguyen, Member of Parliament for Spadina—Harbourfront

"Episodic disabilities do not always show visible signs, but millions of women in Canada live with them. Fostering greater understanding of the unique needs of women living with episodic health conditions in the workplace is essential to an economy that works for everyone."

Melissa Egan, Co-Director, National Programs, Realize

Quick facts

As complex chronic illnesses with disabling impacts, episodic disabilities are unpredictable in their length, severity, and occurrence. Examples include long-COVID, multiple sclerosis, lupus, arthritis, HIV, diabetes, mental health conditions and many others. This translates into millions of women in Canada impacted by episodic disabilities facing uncertainty and often exclusion when it comes to work and income.

impacted by episodic disabilities facing uncertainty and often exclusion when it comes to work and income. Statistics Canada's Survey Series on Accessibility (SSA) reported in 2024 that nearly three in five (59%) persons with disabilities or long-term conditions experienced a labour market-related barrier to accessibility. Types of barriers include those experienced at work or during a hiring process, or those that discouraged or prevented one from working due to their conditions.

Survey Series on Accessibility (SSA) reported in 2024 that nearly three in five (59%) persons with disabilities or long-term conditions experienced a labour market-related barrier to accessibility. Types of barriers include those experienced at work or during a hiring process, or those that discouraged or prevented one from working due to their conditions. People with disabilities tend to have lower participation in the workforce and subsequently lower personal income, compared to those without disabilities. They are less likely to experience financial security and more likely to live in poverty than people without disabilities.

In 2022, women in Canada (43%) were more likely than men (39%) to have severe or very severe disabilities.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Chris Zhou, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected], 343-551-0457; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, [email protected], 819-420-6530