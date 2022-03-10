OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - As Canada builds the strong, resilient economy of tomorrow, Canadian workers will lead the way forward. The Government of Canada is working with partners across the country to build a clean economy, support the energy sector and ensure a just transition that creates sustainable, middle class jobs for people and communities in every province and territory.

The Government has made historic investments over the past year to support the economic recovery, climate action, clean technology and skills training, all of which will create sustainable jobs. This includes investments to support the implementation of the Strengthened Climate Plan and over $1 billion in workforce training and support for workers, including those in sectors undergoing transitions.

Skills and training measures announced in Budget 2021 will also create almost 500,000 new training and work opportunities for Canadians, including in clean energy.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour, hosted a virtual roundtable to formally launch the next round of the government's consultations on proposed legislation to support these efforts. By working closely with organized labour, employers and workers throughout its development, the government will ensure that legislation is reflective of current realities. The consultations will build on progress made so far, as well as the first round of consultations undertaken last year.

Today's roundtable provided an opportunity for the Ministers to hear from key stakeholders on the government's approach to this legislation and to discuss existing federal investments and commitments to support workers and communities. Participants in this roundtable included a range of stakeholders, such as Indigenous organizations, labour groups, industry associations, academia, non-governmental organizations, and skills and training organizations.

A key element of the government's approach to creating sustainable jobs will be to identify and pursue opportunities for regional economic diversification that will lead to sustained economic growth compatible with a net-zero economy. Climate action presents enormous economic opportunities for Canadian workers. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that Canada's workers have the skills necessary to take advantage of those opportunities. Together with workers and industry, the Government will deliver a strong economy and a healthy environment for today and tomorrow alike.

Quotes

"Canada's approach to a just transition must focus on sustainable job creation and economic growth in every region of the country. Our government is moving forward with a collaborative approach — consulting with workers, communities and partners across Canada — to undertake the ambitious climate action and thoughtful investments we need to ensure Canada's prosperity for decades to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Energy sector workers helped build this country and these same workers will help us lower emissions and build up renewables. Their skills, determination and ingenuity will get us to net zero. They won't be left behind — they will lead the way."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Labour

"Our transition to a clean economy depends on getting hundreds of thousands of workers trained with the skills they need to enter this emerging field. So as our government continues to make substantial investments in a low-carbon future, these conversations are an important step to ensure this transition is achieved in true partnership with industry and workers."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada has committed to comprehensive action — including legislation — to ensure a just transition in Canada through the creation of sustainable jobs in every part of the country.

has committed to comprehensive action — including legislation — to ensure a just transition in through the creation of sustainable jobs in every part of the country. The proposed legislation will be guided by consultations with workers, unions, Indigenous Peoples, employers, communities and provinces and territories.

As part of these consultations, the government is accepting written comments until April 30, 2022 , at [email protected] . Following the conclusion of these consultations, a "What We Heard" report will be posted online to summarize the findings.

, at . Following the conclusion of these consultations, a "What We Heard" report will be posted online to summarize the findings. To support workers and communities impacted by the phase-out of coal-fired electricity, Canada has committed $185 million to support economic diversification and skills development efforts in Alberta , Saskatchewan , Nova Scotia and New Brunswick .

Related Information

