Ministers Vandal and Blair and MP McLeod highlight Budget 2024 investments to support post-secondary education in the North

It is a plan to build a Canada that works better for everyone, where younger generations can get ahead, where their hard work pays off, and where they can buy a home—where everyone has a fair chance at a good middle class life.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, and Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, met with members of the Dechinta Centre for Research and Learning in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, to emphasize Budget 2024's investments in post-secondary education for the next generation of First Nations students. These investments include $5.2 million over two years, starting in 2024–25, to support the Dechinta Centre for Research and Learning as they provide innovative Indigenous-led land-based post-secondary education and research programming in northern communities.

Budget 2024 is a plan to deliver fairness for every generation.

First, the budget takes bold action to build more homes. Because the best way to make home prices more affordable is to increase supply—and quickly. It lays out a strategy to unlock 3.87 million new homes by 2031. Key measures include launching the new Public Lands for Homes Plan and Canada Rental Protection Fund, enhancing the Canadian Mortgage Charter, and creating a new Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights.

Second, it will help make life cost less. The budget builds on the government's transformative expansion of Canada's social safety net—$10-a-day child care, dental care for uninsured Canadians, the first phase of universal pharmacare—and advances the government's work to lower everyday costs for Canadians. This includes helping to stabilize the cost of groceries, cracking down on junk fees, and lowering the costs of banking. Budget 2024 also makes transformative new investments, including a National School Food Program and the Canada Disability Benefit.

Third, this year's budget will grow the economy in a way that's shared by all. The government's plan will increase investment, enhance productivity, and encourage innovation. It will create good-paying and meaningful jobs, keep Canada at the economic forefront, and deliver new support to empower more of our best entrepreneurs and innovators. This includes attracting more investment in the net-zero economy by expanding and delivering the major economic investment tax credits, securing Canada's advantage as a leader in artificial intelligence, and investing in enhanced research grants that will provide younger generations with good jobs and new opportunities. It also means ensuring Indigenous Peoples share in this growth in a way that works for them.

Budget 2024 will also make Canada's tax system fairer by asking the wealthiest to pay a bit more—so that the government can invest in prosperity for every generation, and because it would be irresponsible and unfair to pass on more debt to the next generations. Budget 2024 is a responsible economic plan that upholds the fiscal objectives outlined in the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, and sees Canada maintain the lowest deficit- and net debt-to-GDP ratios in the G7.

"Our government first came to office with a vow to strengthen and expand the middle class. We delivered on that pledge by reducing poverty, especially for children and seniors, and creating millions of good jobs for Canadians. Our work isn't done. Budget 2024 renews our focus on unlocking the door to the middle class for millions of younger Canadians. We'll build more housing and help make life cost less. We will drive our economy toward growth that lifts everyone up. That is fairness for every generation."

- The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

"Over the last five years, the number of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis with a bachelor's degree or higher has increased, but Northerners continue to face fewer opportunities for higher education. That's why we're helping Northerners access post-secondary education closer to home. Budget 2024 investments – in education, housing, infrastructure, health services, and more – are helping accomplish the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework goals, which will ensure a better future for all Northerners."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Northern Affairs

"People in the Arctic and North face longstanding inequities in education and research. Through Budget 2024, we are investing to make post-secondary education more accessible in Indigenous communities so that everyone has a fair shot at success."

The Honourable Bill Blair

Minister of National Defence

"The Dechinta Centre for Research and Learning has had a significant impact on communities and individuals in the North and beyond. The programs offered by Dechinta not only empower and support Indigenous practices but they have also been designed to mitigate existing barriers. The investments in Budget 2024 are crucial to addressing the socio-economic gaps that face Indigenous communities in the North and across Canada."

Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

