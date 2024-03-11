OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, and Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, the Honourable Mary Ng, released the following joint statement in response to the final rule released by the United States related to the "Product of USA" voluntary labelling regulations for meat, poultry and egg products.

"The meat and livestock sectors in Canada and the United States work closely together, supporting food security as well as local and regional food systems. Our indispensable relationship allows producers, processors and consumers on both sides of the border to benefit from efficient, stable and competitive markets, while ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality products.

"Canada remains concerned about any measures that may cause disruptions to the highly integrated North American meat and livestock supply chains.

"We are disappointed that the final rule does not appear to take into account the concerns we have continually brought forward related to our unique and important trading relationship. Canada intends to raise this during the agriculture ministers trilateral meeting with United States and Mexico scheduled to take place in Colorado later this month.

"We are reviewing the final rule carefully and will closely monitor its impacts and implementation, including in light of the U.S.' international trade obligations, to ensure our meat sector can continue to enjoy predictable and unhindered access to the United States market."

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Contacts: For Media: Francis Chechile, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]; Shanti Cosentino, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, 343-576-4365, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Global Affairs Canada, [email protected], Follow us on Twitter: @CanadaTrade, Like us on Facebook: Canada's international trade - Global Affairs Canada