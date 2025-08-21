OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food issued the following statement after meeting with representatives from the Government of Saskatchewan and leaders from the Canadian canola sector:

"Today, along with my colleagues the Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development), and the Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, I had the opportunity to meet with Premier Scott Moe, Agriculture Minister Daryl Harrison, Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding and key canola industry stakeholders and exporters to discuss the challenges faced by the canola sector, including the recent preliminary anti-dumping duty imposed by China on imports of canola seed from Canada.

"Earlier this month, China announced a preliminary anti-dumping duty on imports of canola seed from Canada of 75.8%, which entered into force on August 14, 2025. This was in addition to existing trade measures resulting from China's anti-discrimination investigation, including the 100% tariffs on Canadian canola oil and meal. Our hard-working producers provide world-class canola products to Canadians and international trading partners and the Government of Canada is profoundly disappointed with China's announcement.

"At today's meeting, we agreed on the importance of working together to ensure fair market access for the canola industry and engaging in constructive dialogue with Chinese officials to address each other's respective trade concerns. Our discussion also touched on support options for producers, including the government's suite of business risk management (BRM) programs and how Canada is developing a comprehensive industrial strategy to help businesses develop new export opportunities in international markets.

"Canola is one of our most valuable agricultural exports and an important driver of the Canadian economy. We are steadfast in our commitment to defend and diversify Canadian trade and we will stand shoulder to shoulder in our support for Canada's hard-working canola producers, workers and exporters."

Canola is Canada's second-largest acreage crop, with over 21 million acres produced annually.

second-largest acreage crop, with over 21 million acres produced annually. Canola seed production in Canada generated $12.9 billion in farm cash receipts in 2024, making it the most valuable principal field crop.

generated in farm cash receipts in 2024, making it the most valuable principal field crop. China is the largest export market for Canadian canola seed, representing 67% of total canola seed exports and totaling 5.9 million tonnes in 2024, worth approximately $4 billion .

